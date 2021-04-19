If You Invested $1,000 In Neo Crypto On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Neo (NEO) emerged as China’s first public blockchain at its launch in 2014. The network was often touted as Ethereum (ETH) of China back in the day.

The Token: NEO acts as an investment token and allows holders to participate in the governance of the blockchain. The network has another token called GAS (GAS) for fee purposes.

NEO touched an all-time high of $196.85 on Jan 15, 2018, and is trading nearly 40% below that level currently.

At press time, NEO traded 39.35% higher at $117.37 on a 24-hour basis and gained 86.41% on a seven-day basis.

NEO was the top gainer on a 24-hour basis in the list of cryptocurrencies by market cap, as compiled by CoinMarketCap.

ETH in comparison traded higher by 2.92% at $2,255.37 at press time.

The Investment: If you were to have invested $1,000 at the beginning of 2021 in Neo, you would have received 69.83 NEO at a price of $14.32 per unit on Jan. 1.

Taking the number of NEO held into account, at the current price, that investment would today be worth $8,196.22, a gain of 719.62%.

A similar investment in ETH would be worth $3,057.26 today, a gain of 205.72%. However, if you had opted for the GAS token, you would have $12,854.30 today, a gain of 1,185.43%.

GAS traded 8.79% higher over 24 hours at $19.41 at press time.

