5 Popular Cryptocurrencies Beside Dogecoin That Trade Below $1

Dogecoin (DOGE) crossed the psychologically important mark of 20 cents on Thursday and hit an all-time high of $0.29 on Thursday night. At press time, DOGE was trading 87.16% higher at $0.26 on a 24-hour basis.

With prominent cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) trading at record high levels, retail investors have been looking at minor cryptocurrencies for gains. Since the year began, DOGE has returned over 4,842.81%. Yet, it's not the only low-priced cryptocurrency seeing interest this year.

BitTorrent (BTT): The token associated with the popular peer-to-peer file transfer network has returned 2,600.91% since the year began. BTT traded 1.6% lower at $0.078 at press time and has fallen 19.01% on a seven-day trailing basis. BitTorrent Inc issued a warning this month to followers on social media not to fall victim to a rumor regarding an upcoming BTT token burn on June 25. The token rumors had fueled a rise in the value of the cryptocurrency last month.

Tron (TRX): The coin of the Tron network that claims a capacity of 2,000 transactions per second soared 468.52% on a year-to-date basis. TRX traded 6.22% higher at press time at $0.15. The cryptocurrency has risen 23.06% in a seven-day period. Tron founder Justin CEO said on Thursday that the Total Value Locked in Tron Decentralized Finance stands at $13.8 billion.

Sun also tweeted that the amount of Tether (USDT) stable coin on Tron has hit $23.9 billion, which is more than $23.4 billion than on Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. He called it a “historic moment.”

ETH traded 2.51% lower at $2,411.91 at press time, while the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.84% lower at $61,478.04.

Stellar (XLM): The cryptocurrency of the open network that helps financial firms connect to each other has gained 384.94% since the year began. XLM traded 2.58% lower at $0.61 at press time but has gained 22.53% over the week. Last week, a journalist revealed that the singer Akon will build a city in Uganda which will operate on the Akoin cryptocurrency, which in turn is based on XLM. This month Stellar also announced a new way to run the infrastructure that powers its network called Horizon 2.0. XLM was created after a hard fork from XRP (XRP).

Chiliz (CHZ): The token of the e-sports and gaming crowdfunding-oriented network has soared 2,995.68% since the beginning of 2021. CHZ traded 25.88% higher at $0.65 at press time. On Tuesday, it was reported that proprietary trading firm Jump Trading made an undisclosed equity investment in Chiliz. The network announced on Thursday that the Chiliz Exchange will support Ethereum’s Berlin upgrade and hard fork.

The Ethereum mainnet upgrade has been complete and ETH/ERC20 deposits and withdrawals have been enabled again on the Chiliz Exchange. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/SstqSWc1ob — Chiliz ($CHZ) (@Chiliz) April 15, 2021

Crypto.com Coin (CRO): The native token of the Crypto.com Chain, which is a decentralized open-source blockchain, has risen 294.73% since the beginning of January. CRO traded 2.61% lower at $0.231 and rose 12.33% on a seven-day trailing basis. Hong Kong-based Crypto.com’s CEO Kris Marszalek said on Thursday that Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:COIN) market debut is under his scrutiny as it provides a “reference point for Crypto.com’s own valuation as the first publicly traded comparable,” reported CoinDesk. The executive claimed that Coinbase has nearly five times more users than Crypto.com and it is looking to “largely close this gap in the next 18-24 months.” In February Crypto.com said it would destroy 70 billion of its CRO tokens which it said was an important step to fully “decentralize its network.”

