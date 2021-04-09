Is Now The Time To Buy Bitcoin Gold, KuCoin, PancakeSwap, BitTorrent, IOTA, Or Dent Cryptocurrencies?

The cryptocurrency market has turned to a shade of green on Thursday as of press time, and these assets are leading the pack: Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Ku Coin (KCS), PancakeSwap (CAKE), BitTorrent (BTT), IOTA (MIOTA) or Dent (DENT).

BTG: The fork of Bitcoin (BTC) that emerged in 2017 has risen almost 1,283% since the year began. BTG traded 57.55% higher at $116.31 at press time and shot up 174.32% in a seven-day trailing period. BTC traded 3.21% at $58,222.24 at press time. Bitcoin Gold saw the steepest 24-hour gains among the coins contained in the list of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization maintained by CoinMarketCap at press time. At the end of March, the team of Bitcoin Gold announced a partnership with Phala Network to develop and deploy a “lightweight” secure bridge between BTC and the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem. DOT traded 4.84% higher at $41.60 at press time.

KCS: The native coin of the KuCoin cryptocurrency exchange has risen 1,821.2% since the beginning of 2021. KCS traded 18.93% higher at $13.32 at press time and has risen 99.3% in the last week. On Thursday, KuCoin announced Stellar (XLM) deposit and withdrawal services.

XLM traded 1.1% higher at $0.49 at press time. The cryptocurrency spiked 11.47% this week. An investigative journalist tweeted Monday that the singer Akon will build a city in Uganda that will operate on a currency based on XLM.

CAKE: The cryptocurrency linked to an automated market maker has skyrocketed 3,135% since the year began. At press time, CAKE traded 6.37% higher at $20.18. The token has risen 13.05% on a seven-day trailing basis. The PancakeSwap team tweeted Friday that its router had nearly 900,000 transactions a day prior. The team cited Ethereum’s (ETH) 1.3 million transactions as a comparative metric. ETH traded 3.86% higher at $2,078.23 at press time.

#PancakeSwap's router had nearly 900k transactions yesterday. For reference, the whole of the $ETH blockchain had 1.3M transactions yesterday. pic.twitter.com/43Ly7ubMXr — PancakeSwap #BSC (@PancakeSwap) April 9, 2021

CAKE, has spiked in tandem with Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Binance Coin (BNB) cryptocurrencies in the past as they are touted as the so-called Ethereum killers.

See Also: Is Now The Time To Buy Enjin Coin, WazirX, Celsius, Ethereum Classic, Or Solana Cryptocurrencies?

BTT: The coin associated with the peer-to-peer network has spiked 84.8% on a year-to-date basis. BTT traded 15.14% higher at $0.0096 at press time. The cryptocurrency soared 73.02% in a week. On Thursday BitTorrent Inc tweeted to warn its following not to fall for scammers who are spreading rumors about BTT token burn on June 25.

SCAM ALERT‼️‼️ There have been some scammers spreading the rumors about $BTT token burn on June 25. BitTorrent has never made any official announcement regarding burning $BTT, please don't trust any source other than @BitTorrent! Thank you for your understanding! pic.twitter.com/psbji6KbUJ — BitTorrent Inc. (@BitTorrent) April 8, 2021

This week BTT’s market capitalization touched $12.79 billion and the cryptocurrency soared. Last month, the cryptocurrency had rallied in anticipation of the token burn.

MIOTA: The token associated with the IOTA distributed ledger — based on proprietary technology — rose 553.41% on a YTD basis. IOTA traded 13.25% higher at $1.94 at press time and 19.10% on a seven-day basis. IOTA said on Twitter Thursday that the Chrysalis upgrade to its network which it claims will improve throughput, stability, resilience, and security by several degrees of magnitude will release on April 21.

We are getting close to reaching production readiness. The official starting date for the #Chrysalis network upgrade has been set to Wednesday, April 21st 2021. Who’s ready to enter a new dawn with #IOTA? https://t.co/xEp3lsUVb5 pic.twitter.com/ss18FnoqN6 — IOTA (@iota) March 17, 2021

In February, the IOTA network was shut off in order to stop an attacker from stealing funds, according to CoinDesk.

The police in the United Kingdom said a person has been extradited from the Netherlands in connection with the theft of cryptocurrency in January 2018. IOTA on Thursday shared the news confirming the person was “charged with several crimes in relation to phishing through the so-called 'IOTA Seed generator.'"

DENT: The token associated with the wireless company has risen 8,603% since 2021 began. DENT traded 4.77% higher at $0.0164 at press time and rose 4.95% for the week. Cointelegraph reported there are rumors associating Dent Wireless with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s Starlink. The company spiked earlier in the week as well after it announced an eSIM reseller platform.

See Also: 5 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies Of Q1 (No — Bitcoin, Dogecoin Don't Make The Cut)

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.