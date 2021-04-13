What's Happening With Chilliz, Uniswap, Dogecoin, Stacks, XRP, Nexo Cryptocurrencies Today?

While Bitcoin (BTC) once again approaches the highs it touched last month, some other coins are even more buoyant over 24 hours, including Chilliz (CHZ), Uniswap (UNI), Dogecoin (DOGE), Stacks (STX), XRP (XRP), and Nexo (NEXO) cryptocurrencies.

CHZ: The token for a blockchain aimed at esports and gaming crowdfunding has soared 2451.6% since the beginning of this year. At press-time CHZ traded 15.33% higher at $0.54. The coin has spiked 19.12% on a seven-day trailing basis. Jump Trading, a proprietary trading firm made an undisclosed equity investment in Chiliz last week, according to Reuters.

Also last week, two fan tokens for the Chiliz platform — Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) and Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) — were listed on OkEx’s spot trading markets.

UNI: The token for the decentralized trading protocol has surged 588% on a year-to-date basis. UNI traded 13.7% higher at $35.57 at press time and was up 14.84% for the week. Last week, the neo-banking app Revolut added the option to buy a number of tokens including UNI and Cardano (ADA).

You asked for new tokens, we’ve delivered. We’ve been tracking hot tokens and top movers to bring you 11 new coins! Read more on the blog and check them out in the app today! Capital at risk https://t.co/yJ5NkwdQwb pic.twitter.com/Q5fpwVBpLW — Revolut (@RevolutApp) April 8, 2021

Uniswap has been riding the decentralized finance (DeFi) wave for a while. In October, its monthly trade volume exceeded that of well-known cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, as per the Block.

DOGE: The joke cryptocurrency often tweeted about by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has jumped 1,463.79% higher since 2021 began. DOGE has traded 1.88% higher at $0.073 at press time and is up 24.95% in a seven-day trailing period. This weekend, Musk sent out a tweet saying, “going to the moon very soon,” speculated to be referring to Dogecoin. The Doge co-creator Billy Markus thinks the coin’s meme value sets it apart from the other crypto pack.

STX: The open-source network’s coin has skyrocketed 8,877.8% since 2021 began. STX traded 20.57% higher in a 24-hour period leading up to press time and 2.04% lower for the week. Stacks network aims to add functionality to BTC. Users of STX have the option to lock up their coins for 1 cycle or 12 cycles and earn yield in BTC. The apex cryptocurrency traded 0.72% higher at $60,603.04 at press time.

Muneeb Ali, the founder of Stacks, touched on the value locked in a tweet on Monday.

$800M of total value locked in the PoX contract earning ~10% in Bitcoin. We’re in cycle 6 (week 11) after launch. Smart contracts for Bitcoin are here. — Muneeb (@muneeb) April 12, 2021

XRP: The token associated with Ripple labs has appreciated 599.48% on a YTD basis. XRP traded 19.57% higher at $1.59 at press time and rose 62.62% in a period spanning a week. Peter Brandt, an analyst with decades of experience tracking commodity markets, predicted last week that the cryptocurrency could witness new all-time highs in the coming months.

In case you trade this (I don't)

Coin is enjoying SEC ruling and the madness of crowds

Weekly chart H&S patterns are too often not to believed. But sometimes they come true.

This possible inverted H&S with stunted RS would indicate prices a boat load higher (new ATHs). $XRP pic.twitter.com/TQdEV5j8Dv — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) April 9, 2021

Ripple has secured multiple victories in a lawsuit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the recent past. It is also benefitting from a band of supporters, according to CoinDesk.

NEXO: The blockchain-based lending platform’s token has shot up 510.55% on a YTD basis. NEXO traded 14.03% higher at $3.38 at press time and rose 18.06% for the week. Last week, Cointelegraph reported that Nexo faces a lawsuit for liquidating $5 million in XRP as collateral without notifying customers beforehand. Nexo contended that it was among several other companies that responded to the regulatory uncertainty by suspending credit lines.

