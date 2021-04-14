What's Up With Bitcoin Cash, XRP, VeChain, THORChain, Dogecoin, Tron Cryptocurrencies Today?

The two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), hit all-time highs on Tuesday, but that doesn't mean they were the largest gainers in a 24-hour period leading up to press time. Some notable coins in green on Wednesday were Bitcoin Cash (BCH), XRP (XRP), VeChain (VEY), THORChain (RUNE), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Tron (TRX).

BCH: The coin that emerged after a 2017 hard fork of Bitcoin BTC has risen 138.2% since the year began. BCH traded 22.24% higher at $823.92 at press time. This month, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service clarified that the receipt of BCH after the hard work constitutes taxable gross income, reported Cryptonews.com — citing a memorandum by the agency.

XRP: The token associated with Ripple has gained 778.63% since the beginning of 2021. XRP traded 33.95% higher at $1.94 and has spiked 85.22% on a weekly basis. XRP is buoyed by Ripple’s multiple legal victories related to a lawsuit with the United States Securities and Exchange Bureau and its band of supporters.

VEY: The token associated with the blockchain-powered supply chain platform rose 762.62% since the beginning of 2021. VEY traded 16.92% higher at $0.16 at press time. Enterprise-level adoption and real-world use cases have been positive for VEY, according to CoinTelegraph. Last week, VeChain Foundation said it had worked with Daniel Nortje, Direct of Strategy & Architecture, at Salesforce.com, Inc (NYSE:CRM).

We're pleased to have worked with Daniel Nortje, Director of Strategy & Architecture at @Salesforce. Daniel has chosen VeChain as the blockchain of choice in a sample enterprise adoption case & successfully connected #VeChain ToolChain with Salesforce!https://t.co/YtZIG6Lx7B — VeChain Foundation (@vechainofficial) April 8, 2021

RUNE: The tokens of the decentralized liquidity protocol that facilitates easy exchange of cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks rose 1,131.62% on a year-to-date basis. RUNE was up 16% at $14.41 at press time. The coin reached its all-time high of $14.89 near press time on Wednesday. Non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange ShapeShift said Tuesday it had fully integrated its decentralized exchange mobile platform with THORChain. This will allow users for the first time to trade unwrapped BTC, Litecoin (LTC), and ETH in the coming weeks.

DOGE: The meme cryptocurrency has risen a whopping 2,556.81% since 2021 began. DOGE soared 77% in a 24-hour period leading up to press time to $0.13. DOGE crossed the 10 cent mark on Tuesday. The boost in cryptocurrency is creating a buzz on social media. At press time #dogecoin was the fourth most trending hashtag on Twitter in the United States.

See Also: Dogecoin Hits New All-Time High Above 10 Cents — Someone Go Tell Musk

TRX: Tron is the coin of the eponymous blockchain-based operating system. TRX is up 471.17% since January. TRX traded 16.9% higher at $0.15 and is up 33.75% for the week. Tron founder Justin Sun tweeted Tuesday that the coin’s market cap had exceeded $10 billion. He disclosed that the network had over 28 million accounts and 1.7 billion transactions.

According to @coinmarketcap, #TRON market cap has exceeded 10 billion USD. Boasting over 28 million accounts and 1.7 billion transactions, #TRON is the world's fastest-growing public chain. pic.twitter.com/oSSWzp4PVJ — Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) April 13, 2021

As of Wednesday, TRX isn’t the only coin gaining traction. Overall, cryptocurrency market capitalization has exceeded that of the world’s most valuable company Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Read Next: Is Buying Tesla Stock In Tokens Rather Than Actual Shares The Better Choice?

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.