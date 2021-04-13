fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
336.67
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
337.59
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
411.70
+ 0%

Bitcoin, Ethereum Hit New All-Time Highs

byNeer Varshney
April 13, 2021 4:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin, Ethereum Hit New All-Time Highs

The world’s two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization — Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) hit new all-time highs on Tuesday morning, as per market data provider CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $62,659.54 and ETH of $2,201.04.

The surge comes amid the onset of the so-called “alt-season” where other minor cryptocurrencies outperform Bitcoin. The apex cryptocurrency's dominance of the cryptocurrency market is at a two-year record low, standing at 54.8%, as per CMC data. Ethereum's dominance stands at 11.9%.

Dig Deeper: What's Happening With Chilliz, Uniswap, Dogecoin, Stacks, XRP, Nexo Cryptocurrencies Today?

Bitcoin’s market capitalization at press time stands at $1.17 trillion, while that of the entire cryptocurrency market is at $2.13 trillion.

The mega-cap cryptocurrencies hitting new all-time highs come a day ahead of Coinbase’s direct listing on Wednesday.

See Also: How to Buy Coinbase IPO (COIN) Stock

Among recent news, cryptocurrency exchange desk Binance said it was introducing tokenized stocks, starting with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Tesla CEO Elon Musk this weekend also gave a 20% boost to Dogecoin (DOGE).

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Happening With Chilliz, Uniswap, Dogecoin, Stacks, XRP, Nexo Cryptocurrencies Today?

While Bitcoin (BTC) once again approaches the highs it touched last month, some other coins are even more buoyant over 24 hours, including Chilliz (CHZ), Uniswap (UNI), Dogecoin (DOGE), Stacks (STX), XRP (XRP), and read more

No Bitcoin, Please: MicroStrategy Gets HSBC Ax

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) has banned customers of its online share-trading platform from buying or moving shares of MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) into their accounts, Reuters read more

Is Buying Tesla Stock In Tokens Rather Than Actual Shares The Better Choice?

Which is the better choice — buying regular shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and other companies or buying the securities in a token format? read more

Tesla $1.5B Bitcoin Purchase Was Facilitated By Soon-To-Go-Public Coinbase: Report

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase facilitated the $1.5 billion purchase of Bitcoin (BTC) by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), the Block read more