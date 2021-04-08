Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Shares NFT Launch Details

Former SPAC Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shared plans for its first NFTs Thursday morning.

What Happened: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) announced its first NFTs in partnership with Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN).

The first non-fungible tokens from the partnership will center on the H2H Legends, representing the 10 athletes who won the Heisman Trophy and are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hall of Fame Resort, Dolphin Entertainment and Elite Holdings, which owns H2H, will develop, market, promote and sell the NFTs together.

“As an organization that operates at the intersection of sports and entertainment, it is our responsibility to leverage the access we have to unique content to build one-of-a-kind fan engagement opportunities across all of our business verticals,” Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment CEO Michael Crawford said.

The first three NFT offerings in the partnership will feature wide receiver Tim Brown, running back Earl Campbell and running back Doak Walker, all of whom are Heisman Trophy winners and Hall of Fame members.

“I am thrilled that the subjects of our first NFTs will be centered around three of the most accomplished athletes to ever play football,” Crawford said.

Why It’s Important: Using Dolphin Entertainment’s direct access to creative artists in the NFT space, the H2H Legends’ likenesses will be brought to life.

The NFTs in the series will be collectibles and also come with interactive engagement opportunities to enhance the value for the purchasers.

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company has brand partnerships with the NFL Alumni Association and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“We will continue to create a strong pipeline of content that will excite consumers for years to come,” Crawford said.

The initial three NFTs are expected to be available “very soon,” according to the company.

A documentary showcasing the H2H Legends titled “The Perfect Ten” will be distributed by HOFV and Elite Holdings.

HOFV Price Action: Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment closed at $4.52 on Wednesday.

