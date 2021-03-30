Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Announces Fan-Owned Fantasy Football League Details

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) is seeking to bring fantasy football to a whole new level beginning with the 2021-2022 NFL season with a new fan-owned league offering.

What Happened: The Hall of Fantasy League on Tuesday unveiled its 10 cities, team names and logos for the upcoming season.

The teams competing in the 2021-2022 Hall of Fantasy League are:

Atlanta Hot Wings

Boston Barflies

Chicago Hogmollies

Los Angeles Sidekicks

New York Bodega Cats

Ohio GOATS

Philadelphia Powderkegs

Seattle Haze

Texas Y’allers

Vegas Pocket Kings

Fans can purchase stakes in their favorite team and be entitled to a portion of the team’s winnings based on their entry amount. Owners will have access to exclusive content, communications and features.

Owners who invest in the Hall of Fantasy League teams will be able to provide input on key roster moves throughout the season.

"The HOFL will transcend the way people have traditionally participated in fantasy sports, allowing them to be part of a community that financially stakes a regional franchise to receive a percentage of any winnings and interacts with a dedicated front office consisting of top fantasy players," said CEO Michael Crawford.

What’s Next: Fans can purchase stakes in any of the teams through the Hall of Fantasy League website.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment will announce who will comprise the front office of each franchise in the coming weeks. Prominent fantasy experts and high-profile personalities will make up front offices for the league’s teams.

The company will also launch its HOFL mobile app, which will be the league’s main platform.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, will be offered for the Hall of Fame League’s gameplay, content and talent through a partnership with Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN).

HOFV Price Action: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares closed up 31% to $6.75 Monday.

