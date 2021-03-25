Exclusive: Hall Of Fame Resort CEO Talks NFTs, Fantasy Football And More

Earlier this week, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ: HOFV) said it will partner with Dolphin Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: DLPN) to offer non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The deal will allow fans of professional football and sports entertainment to buy and sell content created through the partnership.

Both stocks jumped in Wednesday's session, and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment CEO Mike Crawford sat down with Benzinga for an interview after Thursday's market close.

Read the highlights below:

Crawford Says Co., Dolphin Working On Some Content with Artists That He Believes Co. Investors Will Like

Crawford Says 'One Of The Things Dolphin Is Bringing To Us Is Access To The Artists'

Crawford Calls Revenue Share Split With Dolphin 'Very Fair'

Crawford Says 'Hope To Bring Non-Fungible Tokens' To Partnerships Externally, But Also Within Its Own Content, Notes Will Be Launching Fantasy Football League Next Week

Crawford Says 'Has A Robust Pipeline Of Archives, Memorabilia...That Can Be Transformed Into NFTs'

Crawford Says A Top Goal With NFTs/Cards Would Be For Security, Using A Qualified Site To Host Platform, Says 'Will Bring Subject Matter Experts In' To Help With Their NFT Distribution

Crawford Sees An Advantage Of NFTs As Time It Takes To Get Art To Collectors, NFTs Allow Artists To Get Many More Pieces To Market Quickly

Crawford Responds To Question About Whether NFTs Are A Bubble, Notes A Very Large Portion Of Consumers Content Happens Digitally, Says Does Not Expect That To Change For A Very Long Time

Crawford Doesn't Think NFTs Will Ever Go Away, Says Will Develop Into Other Mediums, Says NFT Has 'Very Long Shelf Life'

Crawford Says 'Our Focus Is Not About The Stock Price Everyday, Its About Leveraging Partnerships, Content For Users, Shareholders

Crawford Says 'We're Not An NFT Company, We're A Sports & Entertainment Company And NFTs Have Become Apart Of Our Business'

When Asked About A Timeline For NFTs, Notes 'Speed To Market Is Much Quicker,' 'Our Goal Is To Have Things Out There In The Marketplace...I'd Love To Say Soon, But We Want To Make Sure We Have Quality' Offerings

Discussing Fantasy Football League Product, Says 'Its Not A Cryptocurrency' Offering, Says Locations For Fantasy Leagues Will Be Released Next Week

Referring To Its Fantasy Football League, Says 'These Games Will Be Played Virtually And We Hope Viewers Will Want To Place A Bet,' Notes Online Gambling Not Yet Legal In Ohio

Crawford Says 'We've Done The Offering We Need To Do,' Notes Raised About $100M, Says Cost Of Next Phase Of Its Plan Will Cost $300M, Is Comfortable With Funding Level

Crwaford Says Online Gambling Being Legalized In Ohio Is Not Yet Priced Into Its Financial Models

Says Co.'s 'Fantasy League Should Reside On A Sports Betting Platform,' Says Co. Actively Looking To Leverage On Sports Betting Should It Be Legalized In Ohio

