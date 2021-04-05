fbpx
SNL's Skit About NFT Mania Is Now On Sale As An NFT — Top Bid Is Already At $33K

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
April 5, 2021 3:41 am
Now that “Saturday Night Live” has figured out “what the hell’s an NFT,” it is putting the skit on sale as what else but a non-fungible token.

What Happened: The Emmy-award-winning show — that runs on Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CMCSA) NBC — has put on sale the Eminem-esque skit starring rapper Jack Harlow on the OpenSea marketplace.

The auction ends on April 5 at 11:59 P.M. ET, but as of press time, it has already attracted a top bid of wETH 16.5375 or $33,660.92.

Ethereum (ETH) traded at $2,040.81 at press time.

The sale is limited to just one edition and the winner of the auction will receive two tickets to a taping of Saturday Night Live’s Season 47 as long as they hold the NFT on May 31, 2021, as per the listing on OpenSea.

The proceeds from the auction will go to Stop AAPI Hate, an initiative aimed at tracking and responding to incidents of hate, violence, and harassment against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

Why It Matters: The NFT of the skit will confer the owner rights to non-commercial use and resale. It does not give any rights to modify the skit among other restrictions, according to the listing.

Last week, a journalist working for the broadsheet published by the New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) sold a column for over $500,000 as an NFT.

There is no dearth of strange NFTs on sale as everything from toilet paper to pringles has made it to NFT marketplaces in the recent past. 

While the rap skit titled What the hell’s an NFT is still attracting bids, U.S. rapper Snoop Dogg has already sold several NFTs from a collection titled “A Journey With the Dogg.”

Price Action: Comcast shares traded 1.18% higher at $54.75 on Thursday.

Photo: Screenshot of "Saturday Night" Live skit as shown on YouTube.

