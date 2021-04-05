Snoop Dogg Prepares To Smoke A Dogge Coin With Elon Musk 'On Tha Moon' As His NFT Pieces Sell Fast

Rapper Snoop Dogg has sold out several of the non-fungible tokens he had put on sale as a part of the collection titled “A Journey with the Dogg.”

What Happened: The collection, which included a piece dubbed a “Diamond Joint,” and other pieces such as “Snoop Dogge Coins,” and “Drop Tha Mic” was put on sale for a limited period of 48 hours on April 2.

Diamond Joint included an original track by Dogg titled “NFT.”

Snoop Dogg took to Twitter to express thanks to several purchasers of the pieces including one buyer who picked up three collectibles.

Shout out 2@Bouillaka_CF 4 comn thru n buyin out tha whole set. Oohwee. https://t.co/mPzeu9kYaz — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) April 4, 2021

The Limited edition NFT featuring DEEZ NUTS, SNOOP DOGGE n THE DIAMOND BLUNT with my new track is ending real soon! Once they gone they goooone. https://t.co/cwSi1QLjYI pic.twitter.com/ErlcnfSU9L — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) April 5, 2021

Why It Matters: Pieces sold out from the collection at press time include “The Hustle,” “Death Row,” “Drop Tha Mic,” and “Young Snoop.”

Several editions of the Snoop Dogge Coins were also sold out as of press time, with 626 out of 5000 up for sale. Dogg said he, alongside Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, was going to smoke one of the coins "on tha moon." Musk had earlier said he would be putting a Dogecoin (DOGE) literally on the moon.

That Snoop Dogge is moving !! Me n @elonmusk gonna smoke 1 on tha moon! https://t.co/1nwH3sedYi pic.twitter.com/AqKjrU4bTT — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) April 3, 2021

Out of 20,000 editions of the Diamond Joint, just 185 were up for sale at press time.

The Young Snoop piece is described as taking “you back to his [Snoop Dogg’s] roots and how he came to be who he is today.”

108k bid on this piece ! Here we go! 20mins n counting ! pic.twitter.com/TXXMDa50zi — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) April 4, 2021

The proceeds from the NFT sale will be used for supporting young and emerging artists in cryptocurrency space and Snoop Dogg’s Youth Football League.

Last month, the digital artist Beeple sold NFT art for a record $69 million. The sale was denominated in Ethereum (ETH), which traded 1.39% higher at $2,064.34 at press time.

ETH reached its all-time high of $2,152.45 on Friday.

Art created by a humanoid robot also sold for $700,000 in March and so did some other very weird pieces including the first tweet from Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey.

