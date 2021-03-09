fbpx
Dogecoin Gets Mark Cuban Boost But It's No Match To This NFT Crypto's Spiciness

byNeer Varshney
March 9, 2021 3:57 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has surged about 19% in the previous two days — thanks to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sharing a bullish projection of $1. Nevertheless, the joke cryptocurrency is overwhelmingly outshined by a particular asset benefiting from the non-fungible token trend.

Dogecoin, which also has the backing of the likes of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, traded 6.59% higher over 24 hours to press time at $0.059.

At the same time, Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ) is trading over 100% higher at $0.271. The NFT cryptocurrency has surged about 363.8% over the past week.

Chiliz backs the namesake blockchain sports platform and company which specializes in fan tokens and is now banking on the NFT boom. The cryptocurrency has been of late buoyed by talks of expansion to the U.S. and talks of a partnership with Formula One.

Chiliz has entered the billion-dollar cryptocurrency club with the massive surge at a market capitalization of $1.49 billion at press time.

The NFT boom has seen participation from Canadian musician Grimes, actress Lindsay Lohan, Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey, and Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) unit Taco Bell, and indirectly from Banksy.

Despite, Cuban's boost, Dogecoin performance is relatively muted — even compared to other top cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has surged 8.45% over the previous 24 hours at $54,076.35 and banking on the NFT trend as well, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is up 8.23% over 24 hours at $1,829.60.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

