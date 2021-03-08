fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
308.68
+ 0%
DIA
+ -0.01
315.19
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
383.56
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
138.91
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
159.12
+ 0%

Why This NFT Token Rallied 200% In A Week

byBenzinga Staff
March 8, 2021 8:16 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This NFT Token Rallied 200% In A Week

What Happened: Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ), the native token of a sports blockchain platform Chiliz, has rallied over 200% in the past week.

Following the boom in Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), the sports blockchain venture that provides fan tokens in partnership with sports clubs saw the price of its native token skyrocket.

The company announced a series of partnerships in the past week, including plans to expand operations within the U.S.

Chiliz’s expansion to the U.S will involve the firm investing $50 million to the cause. 

“We head to the U.S. with a proven track record in generating millions of dollars of revenue for some of Europe’s biggest sporting organisations. In 2020, we shared more than $30 million with our partners, but this year we’re targeting a minimum of $60 million,” said Chiliz CEO Alexandre Dreyfus to Reuters.

According to Dreyfus, the company is also in talks with Formula One teams for a potential partnership agreement.

Why It Matters: “Fan Tokens right now are just hitting the perfect itch at the perfect time – fans are disconnected physically from their fandom, and this helps bridge that gap,” said Joseph Edwards of Enigma Securities, speaking about how COVID-19 had influenced the growth of these platforms in a big way.

Last week, world-leading football team AC Milan listed their $ACM token on cryptocurrency exchange Binance following a strategic partnership with Chiliz. The listing generated over $6 million in digital revenue within a few hours.

Casper Stylsvig, AC Milan’s Chief Revenue Officer, commented on the partnership, "Very early into our partnership, we fully understand just what a powerful fan engagement tool Fan Tokens can be for us and how they can play a major role in our long-term digital and commercial strategy."

Fan Tokens are digital assets that allow users to participate and vote in club polls, as well as provide access to VIP rewards, exclusive club and sponsor promotions.

Chiliz has reportedly partnered with 23 other major sporting and e-sports organizations, including FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain to launch their own Fan Tokens.

Image: Chiliz via Instagram

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Sports Global Markets Media General

Related Articles

'Morons,' Banksy's Art Work Burned In Real Life, Sells For $394,000 As A Non-Fungible Token

“Morons,” a now tokenized artwork by the legendary street artist Banksy, has sold for over $394,000 on the Open Sea NFT marketplace. read more

Doge To The Moon? Mark Cuban Says $1 'Will Definitely' Happen If Mavericks Fans Keep Rolling

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said on Sunday that the price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) "will definitely hit" the $1 level if transactions with the joke cryptocurrency by fans retain the momentum. read more

Beyond Bitcoin: China's Publicly-Listed Beauty App Meitu Buys $22M Ethereum

Fujian-based beauty app Meitu, which is publicly listed in Hong Kong, said it has purchased 15,000 units of Ethereum (ETH) on Sunday. What Happened: The company’s cryptocurrency purchase is worth $25.98 million as of press time, when ETH traded 4.28% higher at $1727.92. read more

Why Enjin Coin Is Trading 39% Higher Today

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ), an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-backed value coin that gets locked into non-fungible tokens has soared over 39% in the 24 hours period to press time. read more