Fintech Focus For February 29, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: The UK is leading the way in open banking due to regulatory requirements and a dedicated central program and platform, the Open Banking Implementation Entity, funded by the country’s nine biggest banks.

Australia, Mexico and Brazil have also introduced open banking legislation, while Canada has started the second phase of its “consumer-directed finance” consultation.

Source: Fintech News

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Texans are living through the collapse of a 40-year experiment in free-market fundamentalism, one that has also stood in the way of effective climate action.

Source: New York Times

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: U.S. stock index futures auctioned lower last week.

This came alongside (1) a material divergence in bond and equity market volatility, as well as (2) a convergence in the 10-year Treasury rate and S&P 500 dividend yield.

Key Takeaways:

- High doses of stimulus yet to be fully felt.

- Hedge funds add to long, short exposure.

- Economies eye growth, uneven recovery.

- Powell kept stressing inflation downsides.

- Traders price in a quarter-point rate hike.

- 10-yr yield, S&P 500 dividend yield cross.

- Bond, equity market volatility separations.

- JPMorgan does not see a market bubble.

In the coming sessions, participants will want to pay attention to the VWAP anchored from the $3,959.25 peak and $3,657.00 low, as well as the $3,840.00 HVNode.

In the best case, the S&P 500 opens and remains above the $3,840.00 volume area.

Auctioning beneath $3,785.00 would (1) leave the $3,840.00 HVNode as an area of supply — offering initiative sellers favorable entry and responsive buyers favorable exit — and (2) portend repair of poor structures (e.g, the $3,785.00-$3,777.00 gap) left in the wake of a prior advance.

Source: Physik Invest