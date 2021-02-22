Will Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Dogecoin Grow The Most By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to 1,000 Benzinga readers on the 2021 price action of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Over the next year, which cryptocurrency will have the largest percentage gain?

Bitcoin 37% Ethereum 32% Dogecoin 31%

As the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has been hitting new highs in recent months. Bitcoin trades around $53,000 at time of publication, off the all-time high of $58,300.

Experts in crypto like Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, believe the price of Bitcoin is going to reach $100,000 by the end of the year.

Ethereum expands upon Bitcoin’s infrastructure in terms of useability. Instead of only transferring coins between wallets, Ethereum’s network supports the creation of decentralized applications, or DApps, that allow users to execute agreements with one another without the use of a middleman.

Ethereum trades around $1,750 at publication time, off the all-time high of $2,036.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin is built on the same basic technology as other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The Shiba-Inu based cryptocurrency was introduced as a joke in 2013 to help raise public awareness of the capabilities of blockchain technology. Now, Dogecoin is catching on with celebrities from Elon Musk to Gene Simmons.

Dogecoin trades around 5 cents and has an all-time high of $0.087.

