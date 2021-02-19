Market Overview

7 Electric Vehicle Accounts To Follow On Twitter
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 19, 2021 10:44am   Comments
It's Follow Friday and Benzinga is taking a look at Twitter accounts to follow that provide insight into the electric vehicle market.

Here is a look at seven accounts that investors may want to follow to get information on the electric vehicle market.

Elon Musk: The CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the most-followed company leaders on Twitter. Over 47 million people follow Musk.

Due to his large following, many copycat accounts try to act as Musk and run Bitcoin scams.

Musk’s tweets about Bitcoin, Dogecoin and stocks like Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) have caused the stocks and cryptocurrency to move as investors follow the Tesla CEO into his ideas. A tweet by Musk about GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) sent shares higher in January.

A study last year showed that Musk ranked third among world leaders and CEOs in Twitter activity, with more than 3,200 tweets in a 12-month period. 

JMac Investing: A great account to follow for insights on electric vehicle names is JMac Investing. JMac, who also has a YouTube channel, is active on Twitter, sharing insights on many electric vehicle names.

JMac interviewed Hyliion Holdings Corp’s (NYSE: HYLN) CEO Thomas Healy and has landed many CEOs on his show. JMac has been early to several of the fast-moving electric vehicle stocks.

Gerber Kawasaki: Noted Tesla bull Ross Gerber provides commentary on Tesla on his Twitter account. The investment advisor also has commentary on other electric vehicle companies like Arcimoto and Lucid Motors. Gerber is known to take on Tesla bears on Twitter from time to time as well.

Ray4Tesla: The growth of electric vehicles in the U.S. and internationally has made it hard to track the leaders in every country. The Ray4Tesla account on Twitter is great for Twitter content, including pictures and stories, on how companies are progressing internationally.

Mark Frohnmayer: The CEO of Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) is a great account to follow on Twitter for insight into his company and the overall electric vehicle landscape. Frohnmayer interacts with followers on Twitter and also shares many of the interviews he has done with YouTubers.

Henrik Fisker: Notable electric vehicle designer Henrik Fisker is the current leader of Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR), which went public via SPAC. The 76,000 people that follow Mr. Fisker see firsthand photos of Fisker vehicles and hear more details about how the production process is going.

Tesla Ships Tracker: If you ever wanted to know when Tesla cars are moving around from one country to the next, there is a Twitter account that tracks ships carrying the vehicles. The Tesla Ships Tracker account shows the movement of Tesla vehicles from international factories to countries that don’t have Tesla factories.

