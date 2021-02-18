Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Robinhood To Let Users Deposit, Withdraw Dogecoin And Other Cryptos: What That Means For Investors
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 18, 2021 3:16am   Comments
Share:
Robinhood To Let Users Deposit, Withdraw Dogecoin And Other Cryptos: What That Means For Investors

Robinhood Markets, Inc will allow its customers to withdraw and deposit cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and the meme-themed Dogecoin (DOGE).

What Happened: The broker said in a series of tweets that it is in the process of building deposits and withdrawals for all listed cryptocurrencies. 

Why It Matters: Currently, Robinhood allows its users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies but users are not permitted to move their cryptocurrency to other wallets. 

Last month, Robinhood had imposed restrictions and shut off the instant deposits feature for cryptocurrency trading, after the price of DOGE ran up 800%.

The brokerage had also suspended the purchase of Reddit-fueled stocks such as GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) as retail investors carried out a short squeeze.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk seemingly agreed Tuesday that Robinhood could be the owner of the world’s largest DOGE wallet address, DH5, which holds over 28% of all circulating supply of the Shiba-Inu themed joke coin. 

Musk wants major DOGE investors to shed most of their coins citing “too much concentration” of the cryptocurrency in the hands of a few whales. 

Price Action: BTC traded 4.25% higher at $51,883.04 at press time, DOGE traded 3.12% lower at $0.051.

Benzinga's Take: The move assumes significance as the ardent cryptocurrency community considers the ability to be able to move coins out of an exchange to a different wallet, where users have ownership of private keys, vital. Robinhood, alongside PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has faced criticism over such concerns, as they do not allow for such ownership.

Musk lent support to this idea earlier this month, as he bashed FreeWallet.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

Elon Musk On Why Tesla Invested in Bitcoin, Not Dogecoin
Why DODO Cryptocurrency Has Skyrocketed 90% Today
Bitwise Asset Management Launches DeFi Crypto Index Fund
Bitcoin's On-Chain Metrics Give Traders Mixed Signals
Bill Gates Has 'Neutral' Feelings For Bitcoin But Recognizes Value Of Technology
Long Bitcoin And Short Tesla? Here's Why Elon Musk 'Essentially' Made That Case
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency Wallets dogecoin RobinhoodCryptocurrency News Small Cap Markets Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com