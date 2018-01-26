Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Market In 5 Minutes: GDP, Intel's Beat, XFL's Return, Bitcoin And Japan
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 26, 2018 9:02am   Comments
Share:
The Market In 5 Minutes: GDP, Intel's Beat, XFL's Return, Bitcoin And Japan
Related SPY
The Market In 5 Minutes: Jobless Claims, Natural Gas, Trump & Mueller
Another Fed Shutdown Is More Likely Than Not In February, Says Height Securities
It's Not The Price, It's The Value (Seeking Alpha)

IN THE NEWS

Medical journal The Lancet published an article Wednesday that could mold the future of cannabis-derived therapeutics: Link

It’s official: Word Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) CEO Vince McMahon is taking another shot at what many consider the biggest flop of his business career—the XFL: Link

President Donald Trump proposed a path to citizenship for 1.8 million undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, if lawmakers agree to create a $25 billion fund to expand barriers along the Mexican border and implement other deep changes to the immigration system: Link $

New tax rules are hastening automation and modernizing in U.S. factories, giving manufacturers an incentive to buy machinery and boost productivity in a tight labor market: Link $

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) on Thursday gave a bullish forecast and blew past Wall Street expectations for the fourth quarter on the strength of data center sales, the business it sees as key to its transformation from a PC supplier: Link

U.S. computer maker Dell Technologies Inc is exploring a range of options that could see the world’s largest privately held technology company grow further through acquisitions or go public, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday: Link

In its determination to reverse a two-decade slump in U.S. stock listings, a regulator might offer companies an extreme incentive to go public: the ability to bar aggrieved shareholders from suing: Link

Cryptocurrencies slumped after one of Japan’s biggest bitcoin venues halted client withdrawals, spooking investors in a country that’s still wary of digital-token exchanges four years after the collapse of Mt. Gox: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • USA GDP (QoQ) for Q4 2.60% vs 3.00% Est; Prior 3.20%
  • Gross Domestic Product report for the fourth quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • USA Durable Goods Orders (MoM) for Dec 2.90% vs 0.80% Est; Prior 1.30%. Core Durable Goods Orders (MoM) for Dec 0.60% vs 0.50% Est; Prior -0.10%
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • Wedbush upgraded Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) from Neutral to Outperform
  • Jefferies upgraded Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD) from Hold to Buy
  • Keybanc upgraded Zillow (NASDAQ: ZG) from Sector Weight to Overweight
  • Keybanc downgraded Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) from Overweight to Sector Weight
  • RBC downgraded Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) from Outperform to Sector Perform

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesCryptocurrency News Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD + GWPH)

Why GW Pharma's Epidiolex Results Could Shape The Future Of Cannabis-Based Therapeutics
Cannabis Industry Group Announces National Standards, Starts With Marijuana Product Packaging And Labeling
Pharma M&A Picks Up Momentum
Bluebird Bio Up On Buyout Speculation After Celgene-Juno Deal
Biotech M&A Off To A Strong Start In 2018: More Deals To Follow?
5 Stocks With Clear Technical Trading Signals Right Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.