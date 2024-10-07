Two Cannabis Power Houses Team Up: Tilray Brings CBD Gummies From US Medical Marijuana Pioneer To Canada

Cannabis giant Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY announced the launch on Monday of new Charlotte’s Web CWEB CWBHF CBD gummies in Canada.

The gummies hit shelves in select cannabis retailers across Ontario and will be available in certain provinces and retailers this October and November. Utilizing the Tilray Medical website, the products will be available online as well.

Coming in a 30-pack bottle, the gummies feature two distinct flavors, Berry & Fruit and Turmeric & Ginger, with each product containing 25mg of premium CBD. Gummies feature full-spectrum CBD hemp extract blended with functional herbs and botanical supplements.

Charlotte's Web Rest Gummies in Berry & Fruit is formulated to support your wind-down routines "post-workout, pre-bedtime, or anywhere between for the ultimate way to rest or reset after a long day," the company said.

Get Benzinga's exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you're serious about the business, you can't afford to miss out.

Charlotte's Web Life Gummies in Turmeric & Ginger are formulated to support "an active lifestyle from day to night, helping you conquer your life's busiest days."

The gummies are crafted in the northern Okanagan Valley of British Columbia leveraging Charlotte's Web's proprietary hemp genetics.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: New Wana Brands Marketplace Brings Together Martha Stewart CBD, Charlotte’s Web, Cann Products

Meanwhile, the billion-dollar Canadian cannabis operator will release its first quarter financial results this Thursday, Oct. 10, before financial markets open, followed by a live conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am ET the same day.

In July, Tilray reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $229.882 million, up approximately 25% year-over-year. Cannabis net revenue increased 12% to $71.9 million in the quarter, while beverage-alcohol net revenue jumped 137% to $76.7 million for the period.

Irwin Simon, chairman and CEO of Tilray Brands said at the time that the company is “leading the convergence of cannabis, beverages, and wellness on a global scale.”

TLRY Price Action

Tilray's shares traded 1.4793% lower at $1.665 per share at the time of writing on Monday morning.

Read Next: