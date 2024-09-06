First Weed Shop In North Carolina, Why Are D.C. Medical Marijuana Shops Closing Down? More New Places To Buy Legal Cannabis

First Weed Shop In North Carolina To Open This Weekend

The first legal recreational cannabis store in North Carolina is slated to open its doors to customers on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 91 Bingo Loop Road in Cherokee, Swain County, reported The Asheville Citizen-Times.

Great Smoky Cannabis Co., an Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (ECBI) medical marijuana announced this summer that recreational cannabis was available to adult members of the ECBI and other federally recognized Native American tribes. Now the store opening celebration is about to take place.

ECBI’s members said yes to recreational cannabis on a Sept. 7 referendum in 2023.

In Washington D.C. owners of licensed medical cannabis dispensaries say their businesses are at stake as they are affected by the so-called I-71 weed shops as well as the relatively nascent, but burgeoning Maryland cannabis market, reported Axios.

That said, the District Is now expected to act on “gray area” I-71 shops. Earlier this year, the D.C. Council approved an emergency measure to give city officials the authority to impose penalties on unlicensed marijuana gifting shops not operating under the city’s medical cannabis program. Since then, some have decided to go legit. The Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration (ABCA) published a list of businesses shortly, looking to transition from D.C.’s I-71 gifting market to legal medical dispensaries. Out of 76 submitted applications, a total of 26 D.C. unlicensed retailers have been awarded placards, including 12 social equity applicants and 14 standard applicants.

Five legal dispensaries went out of business in the past two years, according to Grace Hyde, a director at District Cannabis and co-chair of the Regulated Cannabis Association of DC. One of the reasons are higher prices of products sold in licensed shops, as the product is regulated and sourced from D.C. cultivators.

Hyde urged Mayor Muriel Bowser to tackle the issue of the I-71 shops. “I would say the industry has — without enforcement — 60 days before we start to collapse,” she said. “Our business has not broken even in any single month in 2024.”

Florida Medical Marijuana Giant Ramps Up National Retail Footprint And Other Stores That Launched Cannabis Sales

Meanwhile, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF has been ramping up its presence nationwide.

In Florida, the medical cannabis giant launched sales at a new medical cannabis dispensary in Orlando. Located at 6655 S Semoran Blvd, the store started serving patients in late August.

On Friday, the Tallahassee-based company held ribbon-cutting celebrations at three medical cannabis dispensaries including stores in Miramar Beach, Niceville and Tampa, while the Cocoa shop is slated to open on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The same day, Trulieve will launch sales at a new medical cannabis dispensary in Clearwater as well.

The company also relocated its dispensary in Tucson, Arizona. The new Menlo Park location at 1010 S Freeway #130 will host a grand opening celebration starting on Friday, Sept. 13.

Texas Original medical cannabis provider wrapped up last month by announcing the opening of a pickup location in the Katy area. Located at 810 S. Highway 6 #101, the Katy site offers Texas Original's full suite of medical cannabis products to qualifying patients registered under the state's Compassionate Use Program (CUP).

Canadian cannabis retail giant High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA announced on Thursday that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 389 Main Street, Lucan, Ontario will begin selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use on Friday, Sept. 6. This opening will mark the company’s 183rd Canna Cabana branded retail cannabis location in Canada, the 69th in the province.

