Medical Marijuana Program In New Hampshire Now Open To Wide Range Of Conditions

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) recently signed into law a significant expansion of the state’s medical marijuana program, a move that broadens access to cannabis for patients with a wide range of conditions.

This new legislation, HB 1278, marks a major shift from previous restrictions, which limited eligibility to specific, enumerated conditions, reported Marijuana Moment.

Broadening Access: What New Law Means For Medical Marijuana Patients

The new law significantly alters the landscape of medical marijuana use in New Hampshire. Under HB 1278, doctors can now recommend cannabis for "any debilitating or terminal medical condition or symptom for which the potential benefits of using therapeutic cannabis would, in the provider's clinical opinion, likely outweigh the potential health risks for the patient."

This provision is set to replace the previous, more restrictive list of qualifying conditions, allowing for greater flexibility in patient care.

This broader eligibility could potentially address a range of conditions previously overlooked, such as severe menstrual cramps, symptoms of long COVID and anxiety related to dental procedures or post-surgical pain control.

Recent Legislative Changes In NH

The enactment of HB 1278 follows two other recent legislative changes signed by Sununu that also expand the medical marijuana program.

One of these bills adds generalized anxiety disorder as a qualifying condition, while another broadens the pool of healthcare providers who can certify patients for the program.

However, not all of Sununu's recent decisions regarding medical marijuana have been supportive. Last month, he vetoed a bill that would have allowed medical marijuana businesses to open additional cultivation locations, including greenhouses. Sununu's veto statement criticized the bill for lacking sufficient detail on safety, security, and location requirements.

