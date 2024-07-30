Physician Assistants And Providers Can Recommend Medical Cannabis To New Hampshire Patients Following Gov. Sununu's Approval

A measure to broaden the authority to recommend medical marijuana to any licensed healthcare provider in New Hampshire with DEA registration was signed by Gov. Chris Sununu (R) into law.

SB 357, from Sen. Becky Whitley (D), stipulates that it is legal for physician assistants as well as any state care provider "who is licensed to prescribe drugs to humans and who possesses an active registration from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration [DEA] to prescribe controlled substances."

The move comes on the heels of Gov. Sununu's recent decision to sign into law a bill to add generalized anxiety disorder to the list of qualifying conditions for medical marijuana. The legislation, known as HB 1349 and introduced by Rep. Heath Howard (D), is about to take effect in a couple of months, providing a new therapeutic option for patients suffering from anxiety.

Read Also: New Hampshire Could Legalize Cannabis In 2026 Under Amended Marijuana Bill Up For A Final Vote

Why It Matters

While Sununu didn't issue a statement once he signed the measure into law, the bill's sponsor shared more insight on what this policy change means for patients statewide.

"By responsibly expanding who can certify a patient for a therapeutic cannabis prescription, we will ensure that individuals who qualify for therapeutic cannabis will have further access to needed care," Whitley told Marijuana Moment. "Therapeutic cannabis has proven to help patients suffering from a number of health issues, and today we took a step forward in ensuring patients can access health care in the Granite State."

Another Medical Cannabis Measure Pending Gov.'s Decision

A separate medical marijuana bill is still awaiting the governor's decision.

HB 1278, introduced by Rep. Wendy Thomas (D), seeks to expand the qualifying conditions for medical marijuana to include any debilitating or terminal condition as judged by a medical provider. Thomas, a cancer survivor and medical marijuana patient, has been vocal about the benefits she has experienced, citing relief from chronic pain, insomnia, and PTSD.

Read Next

Cannabis rescheduling seems to be right around the corner. Want to understand what this means for the future of the industry? Hear directly for top executives, investors and policymakers at the 19th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, coming to Chicago this Oct. 8-9. Get your tickets now before prices surge by following this link.