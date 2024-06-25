Loading... Loading...

A recent poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire reveals strong support among state residents for the legalization of recreational cannabis, despite a legislative impasse that saw a promising bill fall short of becoming law. The poll, covering various state issues, found that 65% of New Hampshire residents either strongly or somewhat support the legalization of cannabis for adult-use.

Cannabis Legalization Bill Narrowly Defeated

This support comes in the wake of House Bill 1633's narrow defeat in the state legislature on June 13 with a vote of 178-173 against it, marking a notable yet unsuccessful effort towards cannabis reform in the state. If passed, the bill would have legalized adult-use cannabis by 2026, allowing up to 15 franchises to sell cannabis, with a proposed tax rate of 15%.

Governor Chris Sununu, who has historically endorsed decriminalization and expanded medical cannabis access, has expressed readiness to sign a legalization bill provided it meets specific criteria. His stance, coupled with the public's ongoing support, suggests potential future avenues for legislation.

NH Poll Reflects Strong Support For Adult-Use Legalization

However, despite that the bill's result, it marks the furthest any cannabis legislation has gone in New Hampshire, public opinion remains largely in favor of legalization. According to the poll, this includes 45% of respondents strongly supporting it, although this also marks a decline from 72% support in May 2023. The drop is attributed to decreasing enthusiasm among Independents and Republicans. A notable 97% of self-described socialists and 95% of progressives back the move, compared to just 41% of conservatives.

The poll also sheds light on the level of public awareness about HB-1633, with only 16% of respondents fully aware of the bill’s details, whereas 45% had heard only some information. This suggests a communication gap that may influence public opinion and legislative outcomes.

Opposition To Legalization Still Persists

Opposition to legalization remains rooted in a desire to maintain prohibition, with 75% of people against any form of legal recreational cannabis. This sentiment contrasts with a minority who oppose the bill in favor of alternative legalization methods, a viewpoint more prevalent among younger people and Democrats.

Intense Debate Over Cannabis Legalization

Critics of the bill, like state Rep. Jared Sullivan (D), argue that the proposed model would stifle the nascent industry’s growth and innovation. In declarations to AP news, he described it as "the most intrusive big-government marijuana program proposed anywhere in the country, one that ignores free market principles, will stifle innovation in an emerging industry and tie future generations of Granite Staters to an inferior model indefinitely." On the other hand, supporters like State Sen. Shannon Chandley (D) and ACLU of New Hampshire executive director Devon Chaffee advocate for the bill's ability to align with public will and emphasized the adverse impacts of continued prohibition.

Despite legislative consensus remains elusive, the strong public backing reflects an important push towards reforming cannabis laws in New Hampshire.

