Cannabis-Infused Innovator Jones Soda Co. Partners With Street League Skateboarding In Multi-Year Deal

Street League Skateboarding (SLS) and Jones Soda Co. JSDA, a leader in craft sodas and innovative cannabis-infused beverages, have announced a multi-year partnership. This alliance is set to nurture the next generation of skateboarders and enhance fan experiences at SLS events.

This collaboration integrates Jones Soda’s distinctive craft soda line and its action sports legacy into various aspects of the SLS, including venues, athlete activations and content branding for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

"At Thrill One, we're excited to partner with Jones Soda, a brand with a deep, historical commitment to action sports and consumers," said Matt Cohn, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of SLS. "Their innovative approach to fan engagement, capturing the spirit of early social media through their iconic labels, showcases their status as pioneers in connecting with audiences. Together, we look forward to building on this existing loyalty, celebrating and developing the next generation of skateboarders, and enhancing our shared experience with fans worldwide."

SLS Futures

The partnership promises to bring a fresh dynamic to SLS events, starting with the upcoming SLS Apex on May 25.

A cornerstone of this alliance is the newly introduced 'SLS Futures', a youth development program sponsored by Jones Soda. This initiative will be hosted at the renowned Woodward action sports camp, providing a platform for young skateboarders to hone their skills and compete for opportunities to advance in the sport.

SLS Super Crown World Championship

This partnership builds on the impressive growth and popularity SLS has enjoyed over recent seasons.

Following a record-breaking 2023 season, which saw the SLS Super Crown World Championship in São Paulo attract over 15 million viewers, the league continues to see significant growth in social media engagement and broadcast viewership.

The alliance with Jones Soda is set to amplify this momentum, promising to deliver enhanced experiences for fans and athletes alike.

