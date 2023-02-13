[Video] Jones Soda, Weedbates And Dual Draft On Cannabis Insider: Execs Discuss Opportunities, Challenges In The Space

In the latest episode of Benzinga's Cannabis Insider, co-hosts Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane sat down with three top executives from the cannabis industry to discuss their respective companies and the latest developments in the space.

First up was Grigori Mikayelyan, Founder and CEO of Weedbates Weedbates is a unique platform that connects cannabis consumers with the best deals and discounts from dispensaries and brands. Mikayelyan spoke about the growth of the cannabis industry and the role that Weedbates is playing in making it more accessible and affordable for consumers.

Next, Mark Doherty, COO of Dual Draft, joined the discussion. Doherty discussed the challenges of operating in an industry that is still in its early stages, as well as Dual Draft's plans for expanding and serving even more customers in the future.

Last was Bob Blair, CMO of Jones Soda Co. (OTC: JSDA) Jones Soda is a beverage company that has expanded into the cannabis space, offering a line of cannabis-infused sodas. Blair discussed the company's strategy for standing out in a crowded market, as well as its plans for future growth and expansion.

Throughout the episode, Javier and Elliot kept the conversation flowing, asking insightful questions and delving deeper into the inner workings of each company. With a wealth of knowledge and experience between them, the guests provided a fascinating glimpse into the world of cannabis, from the marketing strategies of Jones Soda to the logistics challenges of Dual Draft.

Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newcomer to the cannabis industry, this episode of Cannabis Insider is not to be missed! Tune in to get a better understanding of the players, trends, and opportunities shaping this exciting and rapidly-growing industry.

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.