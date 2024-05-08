How Madonna's Face Ended Up On Brazilian Brick Weed Packaging Ahead Of Her Huge Concert In Rio

Loading... Loading...

By Lucía Tedesco via El Planteo

Prensadonna? What is that, a new drug? No, it was the clever way drug dealers in Brazil chose to sell marijuana (actually, brick weed, a form of pressed, usually low-quality cannabis) during the lead-up to Madonna's free concert in Rio de Janeiro.

The queen of pop revolutionized the Brazilian audience with her arrival. The performer drew more than one and a half million people to Copacabana Beach, for the closing of her "Celebration Tour."

Madonna's Face On Brazilian Brick Weed

Beyond the humorous aspect of the "prensadonna" sold for BRL 40 (approximately $8), the Brazilian police launched an investigation into the illicit marketing strategy, where the singer’s face appeared on cannabis packages that were sold before the show.

According to R Lagos Noticias, authorities requested that "any information on narcotics activity be immediately reported to assist with the investigations and keep the area free of criminal activity."

Regarding the concert itself, the artist had 26 outfit changes and a spectacular stage setup. The event raised more than BRL 20 million and saw a massive turnout. The day was filled not only with marijuana, music and performance but also saw Madonna, as political as ever throughout her career, paying tribute to several public figures, including Marielle Franco, a city councilwoman murdered in 2018, whose case remains open.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons, edited by Javier Hasse.

This article is from an external unpaid contributor. It does not represent Benzinga's reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.