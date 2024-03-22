Washington State Gov. Signs Bill Eliminating Medical Marijuana Tax, Iowa To Add 25% Excise Tax On Hemp & More

Loading... Loading...

Iowa: Senate Committee Approves Bill Adding 25% Excise Tex On Consumable Hemp Products

State Senate Ways and Means Committee passed a bill Wednesday that would place a sin tax on consumable hemp products. Under Senate Study Bill 3186 consumable hemp products would have a 25% excise tax on the sale price, and the revenue from these taxes would support the state's general fund, reported Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Sen. Dan Dawson (R) said the idea behind the bill is to tackle the tax disparity between retailers of hemp products versus alcohol. The initial version of the bill was amended to make intoxicating hemp products the main focus of the measure.

The bill passed 11-6, with Democrats opposing the bill.

See Also: Iowa House Passes Bill Capping THC In Hemp Products, Dem Lawmaker Calls It A Mistake

Loading... Loading...

Washington: Governor Signs Bill Removing Excise Taxes On Medical Marijuana Products

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) has signed legislation into law that would eliminate excise taxes on medical marijuana products.

First introduced last year, HB 1453, provides a tax exemption to “qualifying patients and designated providers who hold a recognition card, from the 37 percent cannabis excise tax, on their purchases of cannabis products that are labeled as a Department of Health (DOH) compliant product and tested in accordance with the DOH's rules.”

The bill will be enacted in June this year.

See Also: Washington State Proposes Bill To Sell Cannabis Waste Rather Than Dumping, Reducing Methane Emissions

Tennessee: Regulators Might Close Hemp THCA Loophole, But Could Destroy The Industry

New regulations proposed by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture would redefine hemp by demanding finished products not to contain more than 0.3% total THC. Under Farm Bill 2018, on the federal level, hemp is considered not to exceed 0.3% delta-8 THC. This means that proposed rules would make many THCA, delta-8 THC, and CBD products illegal in the state, writes 10 News.

Industry experts warn that the new regulations could destroy the state's hemp growers and retailers.

"Unfortunately, they are regulating it out of business," Kelley Hess, executive director of the Tennessee Growers Coalition, told the Chattanooga Times Free Press in January. "They are creating law in the rules and are exceeding their authority in creating a new definition of hemp in the rules outside of the law."

Meanwhile, two bills in the Tennessee General Assembly aim to find out where Tennesseans stand on legalizing recreational and medical marijuana, reported Fox. 17.

See Also: Tennessee, Virginia Lawmakers Push For Cannabis Reform, Congressional Researchers Highlight Perils Of Cash-Only Transactions & More

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Florida, in a new venue in Hollywood, on April 16 and 17, 2024. The two-day event at The Diplomat Beach Resort will be a chance for entrepreneurs, both large and small, to network, learn and grow. Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars – this conference is the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world. Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!

Photo: Courtesy of Kindel Media via Pexels