Iowa House Passes Bill Capping THC In Hemp Products, Dem Lawmaker Calls It A Mistake

The bill approved Tuesday would prohibit the sale of consumable hemp products containing more than four milligrams of THC per serving and 10 milligrams per container. The measure was approved in a 79-16 vote with bipartisan support.

The bill, House File 2605, aims to address loopholes in both state and federal hemp laws, which enabled intoxicating THC drinks to be sold in the state, Currently, Iowans can purchase consumable hemp products with less than 0.3% THC by volume, which means that a one-liter drink can contain up to 1,000 milligrams of THC, writes Daily Iowan.

Under the bill limiting the amount to 10mg per container, adults would be allowed to buy consumable hemp products with THC. Accurate labeling of the amount of THC in products would be required. CBD products would remain for residents under 21.

"I would respectfully ask that we put the safety and well-being of our citizens and our amazing state first in this discussion," said Rep. Steven Holt (R), who managed the bill. "First and foremost in this discussion should be the health and well-being of our citizens."

Holt added that the lawmakers never planned to legalize intoxicating products when they approved the Iowa Hemp Act. He said the industry is a "Wild West" without regulations, and that the bill should close unintended loopholes reported The Gazette.

The measure now moves to the Senate for consideration where it must be approved this week by a Senate committee to meet the second "funnel" deadline of the 2024 legislative session.

It's A Mistake

Rep. John Forbes (D), on the other hand, expressed concerns that the bill could negatively impact CBD retailers that sell products with THC.

"I wish we could have done a better job on making some changes and some of those I agreed with," Forbes said. "I think the harm that we're going to do today to an industry, that has employees, that makes money and pays taxes to the state is going to be a mistake."

Forbes, however, agreed with labeling requirements and provisions allowing only adults to buy these products.

Photo: Courtesy of YARphotographer via Shutterstock