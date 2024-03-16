Do Meta And Other Platforms Play A Role In Illicit Drug Sales? US Prosecutors Intend To Find Out

Loading... Loading...

Prosecutors in Virginia are probing whether Facebook-parent Meta's social media platforms Facebook and Instagram are facilitating and profiting from the illegal sale of drugs, according to a Saturday Wall Street Journal report.

Led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Randy Ramseyer, the investigation includes delving into whether Meta META failed to adequately remove drug-related content from its platforms.

Citing documents and people familiar with the matter, the article notes that prosecutors had sent subpoenas in 2023 and have been asking questions as part of a criminal grand jury probe.

Ramseyer, who previously investigated Purdue Pharma's marketing of OxyContin, requested the subpoenas. Ramseyer was featured in the Hulu miniseries "Dopesick," about the opioid crisis in the U.S.

The WSJ noted that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is also assisting in the probe. Meta maintains it has policies against drug sales, removes such content and collaborates with law enforcement and organizations dedicated to combating online drug sales.

"The sale of illicit drugs is against our policies and we work to find and remove this content from our services", a spokesperson for Meta told the WSJ. "Meta proactively cooperates with law enforcement authorities to help combat the sale and distribution of illicit drugs."

Meta's president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said Friday on X that Meta has joined with the US Department of State, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and Snapchat to disrupt the sale of synthetic drugs online and educate users about the risks.

In a related move at the end of February, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul and licensed dispensary owners accused major Meta and Alphabet Inc GOOG of allegedly promoting unlicensed cannabis businesses.

Further complicating the issue is the recent surge of telehealth companies aggressively marketing prescription drugs on social media. Concerns have been raised about the misleading nature of some of these ads, potentially contributing to the misuse of controlled substances.

