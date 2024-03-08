Autism CBD Trial Enrolls Children: This Israeli Co. Is Making Headway In New Treatments

Loading... Loading...

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC announced on Friday that it has enrolled the first patient in the company's clinical trial assessing the efficacy and safety of its cannabidiol (CBD) – based drug for the treatment of children with autism spectrum disorder.

SCI-210 is a combination of CBD and CannAmide – the company's Palmitoylethanolamide – which is designed to alleviate ASD symptoms.

Why It Matters

"The enrollment of our first patient means that we are moving towards a new frontier in the treatment of ASD," said Oz Adler, the company's CEO. "We are pleased to enroll the first patient in the trial, which will further our understanding of the potential role of SCI-210 in the treatment of ASD symptoms.”

The Israel-based SciSparc said it will enroll 60 participants between the ages of 5 and 18, for 20 weeks. The goal of the trial, which is designed in consultation with the National Autism Research Center, is to examine how SCI-210 therapy compares to standard CBD treatment in managing symptoms of ASD.

The company signed an agreement with Israel’s manufacturer and distributor of cannabis-based products, Tikun Olam Cannbit Pharmaceuticals Ltd. TKUNF, to supply its CBD-rich oil from Cannbit strains to be used as part of SCI-210 treatment, last year.

What's Next

SciSparc intends to sell SCI-210 in Israel initially with an international drug roll-out subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals.

In the meantime, it was a busy week for the Tel Aviv-based company.

SpiSparc's Recent Milestones

On Wednesday, SpiSparc said in a press release that it had received patent approval for its proprietary combination of opioids and n-acylethanolamines for pain treatment. The patent has been granted by the government agency Canadian Intellectual Property Office.

The company also announced that the process of granting and validating its core technology patent is now completed in 15 European countries. This patent covers combinations of cannabinoids and n-acylethanolamines and aligns with the company's proprietary technology designed to enhance the safety of cannabinoids by using low dosages of active components while maintaining their therapeutic benefits.

SPRC Price Action

SciSparc's shares traded 3.8889% lower at $3.46 per share at the time of writing on Friday morning.

