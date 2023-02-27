SciSparc's CBD-Based Drug One Step Closer To Clinical Trial On Children With Autism Spectrum Disorder

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC has signed an agreement with Israel's manufacturer and distributor of cannabis-based products, Tikun Olam Cannbit Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Israel TKUN, to supply CBD-rich oil from Cannbit strains by, to be used as part of its proprietary SCI-210 treatment, which is a combination of CBD and CannAmide. SCI-210 treatment will be used in the company's clinical trial on children with autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”).

The trial will be conducted at the Soroka University Medical Center, led by professor Gal Meiri, head of the Soroka preschool psychiatry unit. The company has already secured approvals from the Israeli Ministry of Health as well as the ethics committee of the Soroka University Medical Center to conduct the company’s clinical trial.

The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of SciSparc’s drug candidate SCI-210, a proprietary combination of CBD and CannAmide, in comparison to CBD monotherapy in children with ASD. The study design is a 20-week, randomized double-blind placebo-controlled with cross-over clinical trial on 60 children. The trial has three primary efficacy end points: the aberrant behavior checklist-community parent questionnaire; the clinical global impressions-improvement performed by a clinician; and the effective therapeutic dose.

Price Action

SciSparc shares were trading 8.73% lower at $0.8398 per share at the time of writing Monday morning.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by jarmoluk and lindsayfox on Pixabay











