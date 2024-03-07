Science Confirms Safe, Effective Daily Dose Of CBD For Dogs - Long-Term And No Risks

Loading... Loading...

Healthy dogs can safely consume cannabinoids like CBD, CBDA and CBG daily with minimal risks, making them well-tolerated for long-term use, according to a new study.

"Cannabinoids were well tolerated when healthy male and female beagles were dosed for 90 consecutive days," according to results published recently in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science. "Based on the results of this study, other published studies, and data from extensive post-market surveillance, hemp-derived cannabinoids are well tolerated in healthy dogs at a dose of 5 mg/kg body weight/day."

The study included 32 healthy beagles, 16 males and 16 females.

The four treatment groups were given either medium-chain triglyceride oil as a placebo or one of the following: broad-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD), broad-spectrum cannabidiol with cannabigerol (CBG) or broad-spectrum cannabidiol with cannabidiolic acid (CBDA). The pups were given 5 milligrams of total cannabinoids per kilogram of body weight per day for 90 consecutive days.

In a Tuesday press release, the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) praised the findings.

"These data demonstrate that different cannabidiols are safe for long-term use in healthy dogs when given at the dose studied," said Bill Bookout, NASC's president, adding the study includes "not only data from a well-designed study protocol but also 10 years of post-market surveillance data from the NASC Adverse Event Reporting Database (NAERS), which is the most advanced monitoring system in the world for these types of products given to companion animals."

The results build on a growing body of research on the effects of cannabis on animals.

In July 2018, the first clinical study examining the effects of hemp-based CBD on arthritic dogs was published in Frontiers when Cornell University’s Dr. Joseph Wakshlag and his colleagues measured the effects of a particular hemp-based CBD product – ElleVet Sciences' hemp oil blend – on pain and arthritis in a small sample of dogs. The results showed that over 80% of them experienced a significant decrease in pain as well as improved mobility.

In 2023, the same scientific journal published results from a randomized, placebo-controlled, blinded study conducted by the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, which is part of Mars Petcare. The study showed that a single oral dose of 4 mgs per kg of body weight of THC-free CBD significantly relieves multiple measures of stress among dogs caused by car travel or being left alone.

