GOP Lawmakers Rally Behind Cannabis Social Equity Licenses In Arizona, Nation's Strictest Medical Marijuana Law And More

South Carolina’s Medical Marijuana Policy That Raised Eyebrows Up For Debate

South Carolina lawmakers are pushing for medical cannabis policy reform yet again. However, this time around, a measure green-lighted by the state Senate last month is viewed by many as the "most restrictive cannabis law in the country," reported WCIV ABC News 4.

The latest version of the Compassionate Care Act, introduced by Sen. Tom Davis (R), is being referred to the House Committee on Medical, Military and Municipal Affairs and debated as it faces amendments. It would not legalize the smoking of cannabis but would make it legal for patients with specific conditions such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, glaucoma, sickle cell anemia, autism and diagnoses related to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"It’s not California, it’s not Colorado, it’s not a liberal state’s cannabis bill. It is a conservative state’s medical cannabis bill with lots of regulation and lots of medical professional involvement," Davis said.

Maine Cannabis Activists Push For Vital Industry Updates

In the meantime, a measure that seeks to amend cannabis laws in Maine had a hearing on Tuesday in Augusta, reported WABI.

According to the Office of Cannabis Policy, modifications to the state medical and adult-use cannabis programs that LD 40 proposes could put those under 21 at risk and pose additional issues when it comes to licensing, compliance and program management.

However, the Maine Cannabis Union disagrees, saying the updates to the existing law are necessity for the industry to survive.

"We have an adult use program that is really struggling. You know, the numbers in this program, the licensing fees and the fees for violations were established based on income projections that we simply are not making," Susan Mehan, president of the Maine Cannabis Union said.

Cannabis Impairment Bill Draws Criticism In New Jersey

Cannabis activists in New Jersey are against a recently introduced bill that would oblige motorists suspected of driving under the influence of cannabis to provide a blood sample to police.

They claim the measure from Sen. Shirley K. Turner would empower police in a way that may result in biased treatment towards minorities, reported New Jersey Monitor. Additionally, opponents argue the suggested testing methods are unreliable.

"The state should develop — and there's many of us in the state happy to coordinate with them — a comprehensive, reliable method for determining impairment," said Joshua Bauchner, a cannabis attorney at law firm Mandelbaum Barrett. "But these piecemeal approaches are only going to cause a lot of victimization, frankly, for those who are falsely accused."

Virginia Backs Parents’ Rights Over Legal Cannabis Use

Last week, Virginia Senate members approved SB 115 from Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas (D) stipulating that “a child shall not be considered an abused or neglected child, and no person shall be denied custody or visitation of a child, based only on the fact that the child's parent or other person responsible for his care, or the person petitioning for custody or visitation of the child, possessed or consumed legally authorized substances.”

The measure previously advanced through the House, and is now heading to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's (R) desk. Both chambers have also passed HB 833, which is an identical proposal.

GOP Legislators Rally Behind Fix For Social Equity Licenses In Arizona

GOP legislators in Arizona are supporting Senate Bill 1262 from Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R) which seeks to address the misuse of the state’s social equity program for marijuana dispensaries by large companies and private investors.

The measure aims to restore social equity licenses to those who have been unfairly impacted by past marijuana convictions, writes Natasha Yee of Arizona Center For Investigative Reporting.

"What we have here is an injustice that needs to be fixed," Borrelli said during last month's Senate hearing. "We now have here in Arizona a situation where 24 of 26 of these social equity licenses are now fully controlled by companies or people who do not belong in these special groups to get this license."

