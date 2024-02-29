Snoop Dogg Sparks Debate With Studio Video Showing Grandkids Present As He Smokes Weed

Loading... Loading...

Snoop Dogg has ignited a fiery online discussion after posting a video on Instagram in which he's smoking in a recording studio with his granddaughters seemingly present — and smoking cannabis.

The video, uploaded Feb. 21, shows Snoop surrounded by equipment in a studio environment. While he's puffing heavily on a blunt, two young girls can be seen laughing and dancing to the music as they interact with their grandfather.

This detail sparked outrage among some commenters, igniting a heated debate about the appropriateness of smoking around minors, particularly when the smokers are grandparents and parents.

HipHopDX first reported the incident and the video, drawing attention to the wave of criticism directed towards Snoop. Many viewers expressed concerns about the potential health risks associated with secondhand marijuana smoke exposure, especially for young children. Comments like “Nobody and I do mean NOBODY smoking around my babies” and “Burning with the kids???” reflect the strong disapproval from certain viewers.

Not Everyone Jumped On To Criticize Snoop

The conversation didn’t solely focus on condemnation. Some defended Snoop, arguing that his actions were no worse than smoking cigarettes around children or even driving with them in a car. One commenter pointed out the hypocrisy of criticizing marijuana use while condoning other potentially more harmful activities often normalized in society, like alcohol.

This incident is not the first time Snoop has found himself at the center of a cannabis-related controversy. In November 2023, he announced his decision to quit smoking weed, which later turned out to be a successful marketing stunt.

Wiz Chimes In

Wiz Khalifa, a frequent collaborator of Snoop”s, also expressed his relaxed stance on cannabis use around his child.

During an appearance on the podcast “Call Her Daddy” in January, he admitted to attending parent-teacher conferences while stoned. Khalifa defends his actions by claiming transparency and authenticity, saying that he prefers his son to see him in his natural state rather than adhering to societal expectations of parenthood. He further argues that his cannabis use doesn’t make him a bad parent.

Photo: TechCrunch, CC BY 2.0, vía Wikimedia Commons. Edits: Natalia Kesselman.