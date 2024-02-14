Here's Where To Buy Legal Weed: Denver's Marijuana SEO Service, New Consumption Lounge In NC, NYC And More

Loading... Loading...

Denver Dispensary SEO Agency Introduces New Service For Cannabis Industry

Denver-based dispensary SEO agency Wicky Marketing announced on Tuesday the launch of its innovative service package the the city’s cannabis industry.

The new offering is expected to help cannabis dispensaries enhance online visibility. It includes advanced keyword research, competitive analysis, content strategy development and backlinking services designed to enhance dispensaries’ search engine rankings and online presence.

“Our goal has always been to support the growth of Denver’s cannabis community," Christopher Wicklander, Wicky Marketing's founder said. "With our new SEO service package, we’re equipped to offer dispensaries a competitive edge by leveraging the latest digital marketing strategies and SEO best practices.”

North Carolina's Cannabis Consumption Lounge

Charlotte, North Carolina recently got its first consumption-based lounge with cannabis-infused drinks, reported Axios Charlotte.

Happy Camper‘s newest business, from co-owners Michael Angelicola and Owen Carter, is experience-focused while featuring legal psychoactive products in-store. The business' other location in the vicinty is a dispensary that launched operations last year.

The consumption lounge is located at 3100 N Davidson St., next to Haberdish.

New York's New Weed Retailers

Two cannabis retail licensees in New York were recently approved to open two dispensaries on the Upper East Side in the Big Apple, reported Green Market Report.

Community Board 8's Street Life Committee's members greenlighted two cannabis shops to open at 1707 Second Ave. and the other at 1190 Lexington Ave.

Anthony Melchior, the owner of Green Health LLC is behind the Lexington Avenue shop. His attorney, Robert Hertman said "Melchior and Green Health are seeking to establish a luxury brand of safe cannabis products in a high-end setting."

Deanna Brooks, a small-business owner from Buffalo, is the other applicant whose attorney, Aleece Burgio, revealed that her son has a cannabis conviction.

In the meantime, Culture House wrapped up January by opening its first retail location in Midtown Manhattan at 958 Sixth Ave, across the street from Macy's Flagship Store.

Cannabis C3 Industries Expands In Illinois And Michigan

Cannabis multi-state operator C3 Industries Inc. kicked off recreational cannabis sales at its first retail location in Illinois last week, High Profile Springfield, and its 23rd dispensary nationwide.

The new shop is off of I-72 on Rt. 4 and minutes from Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport and Knight’s Action Park at 4211 Conestoga Drive in Springfield.

The company also opened its 22nd marijuana dispensary nationwide and its 11th High Profile location in Michigan. The new shop at 100 West Cloverland Drive in Ironwood is now serving cannabis adults over 21 in-store and through its online ordering with inside drive-thru and curbside pickup.

