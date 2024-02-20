How Many Joints A Day Are Safe? Researchers Identify Methods For Weed Consumption Within Healthy Limits

Loading... Loading...

How much is too much? What constitutes a healthy habit? What are the long-term effects? When should one start using cannabis? How does potency factor in?

A team of researchers led by Dr. Benedikt Fischer from Simon Fraser University in Canada delved into these questions, producing Lower-Risk Cannabis Use Guidelines (LRCUG) based on scientific findings.

The study revealed twelve recommendation clusters and three precautionary statements to mitigate cannabis-related health risks.

Recommendations stess delaying cannabis use until after adolescence, avoiding high-potency products and opting for legal, regulated options where available.

Steer Clear Of Mixing

Combining cannabis with substances like tobacco or alcohol can amplify health risks significantly. The unpredictable interactions may lead to various complications, including problematic use, circulatory issues and long-term health problems such as asthma.

Exploring Inhalation Methods

Traditional methods of cannabis consumption, such as smoking, can expose users to harmful substances.

LRCUG suggests exploring alternative inhalation methods like vaporizers or bongs with activated charcoal filters to minimize respiratory harm.

Quality Control

Ensuring the quality of cannabis products is paramount to preventing potential health hazards. Users are advised to inspect products for signs of contamination or mold, as these can lead to poisoning and/or respiratory complications.

Loading... Loading...

Considerations For Health Conditions

Individuals with pre-existing health conditions such as depression or cardiovascular disease are urged in the study to exercise caution or refrain from cannabis use altogether. The study cautions that cannabis consumption can exacerbate symptoms or cause adverse effects in these populations.

Edibles: Start Low, Go Slow

When consuming cannabis-infused edibles, starting with lower doses is recommended due to the delayed onset and prolonged effects. Researchers behind the study recommend avoiding immediate re-dosing to prevent accidental overconsumption and its associated risks.

Moderation And Timing: How Many Joints A Day?

The frequency of cannabis use plays a crucial role in determining associated health risks. According to LRCUG, limiting consumption to one or two days a week at most is advisable.

Additionally, delaying the onset of cannabis use until after adolescence is highly recommended, as early exposure may adversely affect brain development and cognitive function.

Study Methodology

Researchers conducted targeted searches in 2016 to identify key risk factors for adverse health outcomes from cannabis use. They expanded their scope based on past guidelines and recent evidence, prioritizing systematic reviews and important individual studies. Findings were then summarized to inform expert-driven recommendations.

Join the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight: California, and unlock the future of cannabis at the premier networking event in Culver City on February 22. Connect with top industry leaders, gain insider insights into the investment landscape, and shape the evolving markets in California and beyond. Don’t miss this chance to be at the forefront of the cannabis industry’s growth and innovation! Join now.

Photo: AI-Generated Image.