Commander In Leaf: Presidents' Day, Highs & Lows Of Presidential Weed Policies From Washington To Biden

Presidents' Day, initially meant to honor George Washington, now celebrates all U.S. Presidents and their historical impact.

From the hemp fields of the founding fathers like George Washington, who utilized it for practical purposes at Mount Vernon, to the modern-day discussions surrounding legalization and medicinal use, cannabis has had a complex relationship with the US presidency.

While evidence suggests Washington and Thomas Jefferson engaged in hemp cultivation, primarily for its utility in making ropes, sails and clothing, there's no solid proof they used it in the ways we understand today.

Weaving through the history of U.S. presidents and their ties with cannabis, we journey from the hemp fields of the founding fathers to the current debates on legalization. Exploring the intricate dance between U.S. presidents and cannabis leads us directly into a time deeply shadowed by stigma and regulation.

A Century Of Stigma And Regulation

Fast forward to the 20th century, cannabis transitioned from a commonly used substance to a regulated and stigmatized one, largely due to the efforts of Harry Anslinger.

Appointed as the first commissioner of the U.S. Treasury Department's Federal Bureau of Narcotics in 1930, under President Herbert Hoover, Anslinger was instrumental in changing public perception and policy towards cannabis. His tenure continued through various presidencies, including Franklin D. Roosevelt, under whom the Marijuana Tax Act of 1937 was signed, effectively criminalizing marijuana and marking the start of federal marijuana prohibition.

Harry Anslinger's anti-marijuana crusade was marked by racism, using societal fears to vilify weed by linking it to Mexican immigrants and African Americans. He claimed, via exaggerated stories, that cannabis led to violence and moral decline, particularly in minority communities. This strategy played on racial prejudices to stigmatize cannabis and its users, deepening societal divisions.

Nixon's War On Drugs And The Controlled Substances Act

During Nixon's presidency, the war on drugs escalated with the 1971 Controlled Substances Act, placing cannabis in the strictest category alongside heroin, with alleged high abuse potential and no medical use. This act, coupled with the creation of the DEA, highlighted Nixon's focus on drug enforcement over research or rehabilitation, profoundly impacting cannabis policy and perception​.

The campaign against cannabis gained further momentum under President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s.

Reagan's administration is notable for its escalation of the war on drugs, emphasizing the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) in California. CAMP reflects the administration's hardline stance against marijuana, which was seen as a key front in the broader war on drugs. The legacy of these policies has contributed to ongoing debates about cannabis legalization.

Shifting Perspectives: From Clinton To Biden

Bill Clinton's presidency marked a notable shift in the dialogue on cannabis, famously stating he "didn't inhale" when he tried marijuana.

Barack Obama's administration took steps toward decriminalization. That era also saw the introduction of the Cole Memorandum in 2013, which deprioritized federal enforcement against state-legal cannabis activities.

Under Donald Trump, the landscape saw mixed signals, yet without significant federal policy change.

Historic Recommendation For Cannabis Reclassification Under Joe Biden's Presidency

On August 29, 2023, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) officially recommended the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reclassify marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III of the U.S. Controlled Substances Act. This recommendation marks a critical shift in the ongoing discourse around cannabis regulation and its medicinal use.

HHS's position is supported by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse, highlighting the considerable evidence in favor of cannabis's effectiveness in treating various conditions like pain, and its lower abuse potential compared to substances classified under Schedule I or II.

The call for reclassification under President's Joe Biden administration, suggests a shift towards recognizing the medical benefits of cannabis, challenging long-standing perceptions of its abuse potential and medical utility. It also opens up new avenues for research and could potentially allow state-legal cannabis companies to utilize essential tax deductions.

This move by HHS, while symbolic, places the ball in the DEA's court, which has historically employed a stringent five-factor test to determine the scheduling of substances. The DEA's final decision on this matter is highly anticipated and could herald significant changes in federal cannabis policy and its legal landscape across the United States.

