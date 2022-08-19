Racism Persists In States With Criminal Penalties For Cannabis Possession

The truth is – racism exists.
Some of us don’t want this to be true, some refuse to see it, some don’t care and then there are racists who seem to work to keep it alive. It’s hard to believe that in the 21st century, we, as a population, haven’t spiritually evolved an inch.
A study published in the journal JAMA Health Forum shed light on one of the examples of racial disparity across the U.S. The research revealed that those states that have not removed criminal penalties for cannabis possession increased arrest rate disparities over the last two decades.
Researchers used race-based arrest data from the Uniform Crime Reporting Program and Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results county-level population data from January 2000 through December 2019 across 43 U.S. states. They examined how arrest rates compare before and after states decriminalized or legalized cannabis and also across those that made no policy changes.
A team of researchers affiliated with Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk and with Saint Louis University in Missouri revealed that both legalization and decriminalization policies were related to “large decreases” in the total number of adults arrested for cannabis violations. What’s more, it was discovered that legalization was associated with the biggest decrease in raw differences between Black and White arrests.
“States that did not implement any policy change showed no meaningful change in arrests for White individuals and an increase for Black individuals, thereby increasing the arrest rate disparity over time.”
The study authors concluded, “This study highlights the importance of statewide policies in reducing cannabis possession arrests. … While these results do not unambiguously favor decriminalization nor legalization, increases in arrest rate disparities in states without either policy highlight the need for targeted interventions to address racial injustice.”
NORML’s political director Morgan Fox, commented on the results, “Even though removing criminal penalties for simple cannabis possession is not a surefire fix for the racially disparate application of the law, it does lead to a drastic reduction in the number of people of color that are disproportionately and unnecessarily caught up in the criminal justice system.”
He added: “It is appalling, though not particularly surprising, that we are seeing increases in racially disparate arrest rates in states that continue to cling to outdated prohibition policies. Regardless of intent, it is clear that the continued criminalization of cannabis perpetuates and exacerbates unequal enforcement under the law and the associated harms that come with it. This is not something that we can tolerate in the 21st century, and these findings should incentivize lawmakers to embrace sensible cannabis policy reforms.”
Photo: Benzinga Edit; Sources: WikimediaImages, ganjaspliffstoreuk by Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.