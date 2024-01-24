Jon Stewart Returns To 'The Daily Show' For 2024 Elections, To Help 'Make Sense Of Insanity And Division' In US

Loading... Loading...

Paramount Global PARA announced Wednesday that Jon Stewart is returning to host "The Daily Show" for the duration of the 2024 election cycle.

Steward was the heart and soul of "The Daily Show" for 16 years until he retired shortly after Donald Trump came down his golden escalator in Trump Tower and kicked off his bid for the presidency in June 2015. Stewart called the hilarious show "Democolypse 2016 - White House Don."

Voice Of Our Generation: “Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central's The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios president/CEO Chris McCarthy said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

As a part-time host throughout the 2024 election cycle, Stewart will rotate hosting duties throughout the rest of the week. He will also serve as executive producer for every episode through 2025.

Stewart's first show back on the air will be Feb. 12, the day after Super Bowl LVIII

Photo: Shutterstock