Bernardo Arévalo, Guatemala's New President: 'We Must Decriminalize Marijuana, Focus On Combatting Hard Drugs'

By Javier Hasse via El Planteo

Bernardo Arévalo, the new President of Guatemala, marks a significant shift in Guatemalan politics. Born in Uruguay in 1958, Arévalo is the son of the former Guatemalan President Juan José Arévalo Bermejo.

His life has been a tapestry of experiences leading him to the presidency. With an academic background in sociology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a doctorate in philosophy and social anthropology from the University of Utrecht, his diplomatic and political career has been characterized by a progressive and social democratic approach.

A Modern Stance On Drug Policy

One of the aspects garnering interest in Arévalo's administration is his stance on drug policy. In an interview with Prensa Libre, Arévalo stated, "We must decriminalize marijuana to concentrate efforts on combating hard drugs like cocaine, heroin and amphetamine precursors."

This statement hints at a lean towards more liberal drug policies, a central topic in contemporary debates on public health and criminal justice. While the scope of this policy in his administration is yet unclear, this approach could significantly impact the fight against drug trafficking and reforming the Guatemalan penal system.

Political Journey And Rise To Power

Arévalo's life has been marked by a steadfast commitment to social justice and human rights. Following his diplomatic career, he engaged in peace consolidation and conflict resolution on an international scale, working as an advisor at Interpeace.

His involvement in the 2015 protests against government corruption in Guatemala was a turning point, leading to the foundation of the political party Movimiento Semilla, a platform with a social democratic and progressive tendency.

Government Commitments

In his governance plan, Arévalo has focused on social development, anti-corruption, and environmental stewardship. He has shown particular commitment to human rights, including those of women and the LGBTQ+ community. His government seems intent on addressing the root causes of Guatemala's social and economic issues, promoting greater inclusion and equity.

Challenges and Expectations

As President, Arévalo faces significant challenges. Guatemala is a country with deep social and economic inequalities, and persistent problems related to corruption and violence. There is an expectation that his government, with its social democratic and progressive approach, can initiate substantial change in these areas. Additionally, his policy on marijuana decriminalization and stricter penalties for hard drugs like cocaine will be closely watched both nationally and internationally.

Arévalo's Guatemala

Bernardo Arévalo represents a new chapter in Guatemalan politics. His progressive approach and views on issues like drug policy and human rights suggest a potential shift in the country's direction. It remains to be seen how these policies will translate into actions and their impact on Guatemalan society. Both the international community and the citizens of Guatemala will be keenly observing the developments of his tenure.

Photo via WikiMedia Commons, edited by El Planteo.