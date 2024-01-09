Sinéad O'Connor Died Of Natural Causes, London Coroner Confirms Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

After months of questions surrounding the death of Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor, the London Inner South Coroner's Court released a statement Tuesday confirming her death as due to natural causes. O'Connor, a beloved figure in the music world, passed away on July 26, 2023, at the age of 56.

The coroner's office conducted an autopsy following her death, which was initially reported as not suspicious. The statement brings closure to this aspect of her death, allowing fans and loved ones to focus on celebrating her life and remarkable musical legacy.

O'Connor's career was marked by both immense success and personal challenges. Her raw vocals and powerful lyrics resonated with millions, making her a global icon with hits like "Nothing Compares 2 U." She garnered eight Grammy Award nominations during her career, taking home the trophy for Best Alternative Album in 1991, noted CBS.

O'Connor officially retired from music in 2003 but continued to record new material, including her 2014 album "I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss."

She was also a vocal advocate for social justice and mental health awareness, openly discussing her own struggles with bipolar disorder.

O'Connor wore her heart on her sleeve, her truth laid bare in interviews and social media pronouncements. She spoke openly of her struggles with bipolar disorder, of grappling with the darkness that threatened to engulf her.

In 2022, tragedy struck a blow when her teenage son Shane took his own life. O'Connor hospitalized herself briefly, telling fans that "there was no point living without him."

Nevertheless, she continued to create, her voice evolving, morphing, seeking solace in faith. In 2018, she embraced Islam, adopting the name Shuhada' Davitt, later Sadaqat, though Sinéad O'Connor remained the artist etched in the public heart.

Never A Dull Moment: SNL And The Pope: After tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II on Saturday Night Live, she proceeded to do an acapella performance of Bob Marley's "War" and then looked straight into the camera and said, "Fight the real enemy." The photo apparently belonged to O’Connor’s Irish mother with whom she had a difficult relationship.

As a result, she was banned for life by NBC. Despite protests against her in the U.S. and abroad, O’Connor never displayed a moment of regret.

"I'm not sorry I did it. It was brilliant," she said in an interview with the New York Times in 2021.

Photo: Sinéad O'Connor leaves the Roxbury, Los Angeles, circa 1991.