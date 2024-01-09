GOP State Senate Pres Pushes For Legalized Marijuana To Combat West Virginia's Fentanyl Crisis

Loading... Loading...

West Virginia is grappling with a grim reality: the nation's highest rate of fatal fentanyl overdoses resulting in 60.8 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In the midst of this crisis, a surprising voice has emerged calling for a potential solution: Republican West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair .

Blair sees marijuana legalization not just as a matter of individual freedom, but as a weapon against the fentanyl scourge.

"My gut tells me it might not happen this year," Blair said at an annual event sponsored by the West Virginia Press Association. "But you're going to see it sooner than later because that is a way to combat the issue."

He told the gathering that seeing West Virginia license plates at cannabis dispensaries in neighboring states speaks volumes about demand for legal marijuana.

However, Blair's claim that 70% of tested marijuana in West Virginia contains fentanyl has raised eyebrows. Experts like the Partnership to End Addiction caution against such generalizations, citing that there is “no solid evidence that marijuana is being laced with fentanyl,” reported Marijuana Moment. One could argue that it's a call for more accurate testing measures, not necessarily legislative action based on potentially inaccurate data.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Sean Hornbuckle (D) champions a similar approach. He sees legalization as a societal shift and an economic boon backed by strong voter support (polling above 60%). “We’re a believer in adult-use cannabis,” he said. “That is something that we can have in our toolkit that can help pay for items.”

Meanwhile, West Virginia's political landscape toward legalization remains complex. Past attempts at decriminalization, both at the state and municipal levels, fell flat. Governor Jim Justice (R) remains cautiously open, seemingly waiting for a legislative green light.

What’s Next: With other states like Florida, Hawaii and Pennsylvania poised to join the legal cannabis landscape in 2024, the winds of change might be picking up for West Virginia. This month House Bill 2091 to regulate cannabis like alcohol was introduced by Rep. Danielle Walker (D) on the first day of the legislative session.

That said, West Virginia could find itself making important changes, driven by the urgency to tackle its devastating fentanyl crisis and embrace new economic opportunities if all political sides join in.

Image: Overdose map courtesy of CDC