What's Going On With Marijuana-Giant Tilray Brands?

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY shares are trading higher Thursday, and the stock is up by more than 20% over the past five days. Here's a look at what's going on.
What To Know:
Last week Tilray closed on two private debt-for-equity exchange transactions, according to an SEC filing. Pursuant to these transactions, the company issued an aggregate of 9,601,538 shares of common stock in exchange for $18,500,000.00 aggregate principal amount of the company’s 5.25% convertible senior notes due June 1, 2024.
Tilray's cannabis wellness brand Solei recently introduced three new cannabis-infused tea blends which focused on intentional consumption of its cannabinoid variations of CBD, CBN, and THC.
In November, the Canadian weed giant expanded its marijuana beverage portfolio with a range of new products from its brands XMG and Mollo.
Tilray is set to release its second-quarter financial results before the market open on Jan. 9 and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. According to estimates from Benzinga Pro, the company is expected to report a loss of 6 cents per share and quarterly revenue of $195.097 million.
TLRY Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Tilray Brands shares are up 10.5% at $2.47 at the time of publication.
