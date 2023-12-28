What's Going On With SenesTech Inc Stock?

Loading... Loading...

SenesTech, Inc. SNES shares are trading higher Thursday, and the stock is up more than 110% over the past five days. Here's a look at what's going on.

What To Know:

Earlier in December SenesTech announced substantial initial orders for its Evolve Soft Bait product which controls pests through a nontoxic method of fertility control. The company also announced its entry into an exclusive distribution agreement with Fruit Tree Limited, a pest control company based in Hong Kong.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Amit Dayal maintained SenesTech with a Buy and adjusted the price target to $3.5 from $4 on Thursday.

SenesTech shares are climbing on heavy trading volume Thursday with more than 24.5 million shares already traded in the session. According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock's 100-day average volume is less than 518,000 shares.

SenesTech Inc. is a biotech platform and research company engaged in developing technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control.

SNES Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, SenesTech shares are up 62% at $1.40 at the time of publication.

