What's Going On With SenesTech Inc Stock?

by Erica Kollmann, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 28, 2023 10:02 AM | 1 min read
  • SenesTech shares are trading higher Thursday, and the stock is up more than 110% over the past five days.
  • Shares are climbing on heavy trading volume with more than 24.5 million shares already traded in the session.
SenesTech, Inc. SNES shares are trading higher Thursday, and the stock is up more than 110% over the past five days. Here's a look at what's going on.

What To Know:

Earlier in December SenesTech announced substantial initial orders for its Evolve Soft Bait product which controls pests through a nontoxic method of fertility control. The company also announced its entry into an exclusive distribution agreement with Fruit Tree Limited, a pest control company based in Hong Kong.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Amit Dayal maintained SenesTech with a Buy and adjusted the price target to $3.5 from $4 on Thursday.

SenesTech shares are climbing on heavy trading volume Thursday with more than 24.5 million shares already traded in the session. According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock's 100-day average volume is less than 518,000 shares.

SenesTech Inc. is a biotech platform and research company engaged in developing technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control.

SNES Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, SenesTech shares are up 62% at $1.40 at the time of publication.

Image: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

