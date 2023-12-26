NY Gov. Hochul Vetoes Weed Sales To Tribes Leaving Growers With Glut Of Unsold Weed, Labor Dept Releases 50 Job Templates

Loading... Loading...

New York Governor Blocks Selling Surplus Cannabis To Tribal Retailers

Governor Kathy Hochul (D) vetoed legislation allowing licensed cannabis growers in New York to sell products to tribal retailers, disrupting a lifeline for surplus cannabis. The bill, sponsored by State Sen. Michelle Hinchey (D) and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D) sought to assist farmers grappling with unsold cannabis yields.

Despite legislative approval in June, Hochul’s recent veto dashed hopes for a temporary relief measure expiring by December 31st. Lawmakers, alarmed by over 200 farmers struggling to sell crops due to the limited number of dispensaries in New York, urgently appealed to Hochul in September, emphasizing financial peril for growers, according to Marijuana Moment.

Hochul’s silence on the rationale behind the veto amplifies concerns amid New York’s rocky cannabis market rollout, characterized by regulatory delays and legal entanglements. The veto leaves farmers in limbo, unable to offload millions of dollars worth of unsold marijuana.

The setback underscores broader challenges hampering New York’s cannabis market growth. While Hochul’s move curtails avenues for legal cannabis sales, other states and tribal governments are making strides in navigating the evolving legal cannabis landscape.

Labor Dept’s 50 Cannabis Job Templates For Industry Hopefuls

New York's Department of Labor (DOL) released approximately 50 sample job descriptions for roles within the state's burgeoning legal cannabis industry. These templates aim to aid both licensed cannabis companies and potential employees in streamlining hiring processes and assessing job qualifications.

The descriptions span diverse positions including cultivation, delivery, product manufacturing, retail, hospitality, testing and sampling jobs, reported Marijuana Moment. Ranging from entry-level tasks like trimming to highly skilled roles such as management and cannabinoid extraction, the examples cater to various expertise levels.

Available on the DOL’s “Cannabis Career Exploration” website, these resources serve as educational tools, directing job-seekers to cannabis education opportunities and providing insights into the pursuit of cannabis-related jobs.

This move by the DOL is rolling out amid recent court decisions clearing the way for the expansion of New York's cannabis market. With the state’s aim to support the growing industry, the job descriptions offer a crucial resource for individuals and businesses eyeing the cannabis sector.

