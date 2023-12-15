New York Will Get 12 New Weed Dispensaries, Ending 2023 With More Than 35 Adult-Use Stores Open

Loading... Loading...

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has revealed plans for the launch of a dozen additional dispensaries selling recreational cannabis, spanning from Brooklyn to Buffalo.

As December comes to a close, the Empire State is expecting to have at least 37 adult-use dispensaries up and running.

"As New York expands the most equitable cannabis market in the nation, my administration remains committed to building a safe industry for all New Yorkers that will grow our small business community," Gov. Hochul said in a press release on Tuesday. "These new dispensaries continue our mission of strengthening our legal market while at the same time helping to push out the bad actors who skirt our laws and undermine all we are trying to accomplish."

Among these dispensaries, eight are majority-owned by African Americans, five are Hispanic-owned, and nine are women-owned.

New York State Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright praised the move. "This month's dispensary openings provide a reassuring boost to our commitment to build an equitable industry," Wright said. "New York State is home to the most diverse pool of dispensary owners. We congratulate all of our new owners and look forward to continuing our efforts to grow an inclusive and innovative cannabis market."

Gov. Hochul's announcement follows The NY Supreme Court’s recent decision to lift an injunction preventing the New York Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) from processing retail dispensary licenses earlier this month. That injunction had been in place since August when a group of disabled veterans sued over the licensing process.

Other marijuana companies that were permitted to sell adult-use cannabis include NYCANNA LLC, which is owned by Acreage Holdings Inc. ACRG (ACRG.B.U) ACRDF, PharmaCann, Valley Agriceuticals LLC, which is owned by Cresco Labs Inc. CL CRLBF 6CQ, The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. CBST CBSTF 3LP, formerly Columbia Care, and Etain, LLC, to name a few.

