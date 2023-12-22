As Another Legal Challenge Looms, New York's Marijuana Program Remains A Must-Watch Emerging Market In 2024

Two companies, Variscite New York Four LLC and Variscite New York Five LLC, filed a lawsuit against New York's Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), arguing the state's cannabis licensing program unfairly favors residents, in violation of the Dormant Commerce Clause.
The two companies are demanding priority consideration due to their previous conviction and secured retail locations.
Applicants with retail spaces feel misled by OCM's process, as only a small percentage will receive licenses via a lottery system, reported Kate Lisa.
NYS Cannabis Market And Future Prospects
Legal challenges have stalled the industry, leaving local cannabis farmers with excess stock. The OCM plans to issue 250 licenses to applicants with store space soon, aiming to balance the market.
In New York, the cannabis market is expecting significant expansion with the potential opening of over 1,000 recreational stores, building upon the current 31 stores and 400 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licensees.
This growth presents substantial opportunities, especially for Multi-State Operators (MSOs), who can enter the recreational market. The state could host up to 600 or even 3,600 stores, depending on market density comparisons with California and Colorado.
However, the short-term outlook for wholesale opportunities in the recreational market appears less promising due to the well-stocked nature of existing stores and current cultivation capacity.
Despite these challenges, analyst Pablo Zuanic noted companies like Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF and The Cannabist are well-positioned in the recreational wholesale market, with existing cultivation and manufacturing capacities.
Photo: AI-Generated Image.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Missed the first wave of cannabis investments? Don’t make that mistake again.
Experts believe cannabis stocks have found their floor and are now poised for unprecedented growth.
Join Benzinga PotProfits. Our in-house canna stock expert, Michael Berger, is on a mission to uncover the most promising cannabis stocks poised for growth, even in a dull market. He leaves no bud unturned to bring you the juiciest potential double-digit opportunities!
Just this year, the PotProfits portfolio has seen smoking-hot gains like:
- 47.10% with $GTBIF
- 40.23% with $TCNNF
- 21.50% with $VFF
But here's the kicker: Michael is about to release his next potential winners, and he's chomping at the bit to share these ticker symbols with you ASAP.
Don't miss out on the green rush!