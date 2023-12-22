Mississippi Cannabis Crisis, PA's Decriminalization Bill, Kratom Discussed In Congress And More

Loading... Loading...



Mississippi Cannabis Crisis: State Halts Sales Over Safety Concerns

In Mississippi, medical cannabis dispensaries face a crisis: the State Department of Health has halted sales of products tested by Rapid Analytics due to concerns about the compliance of these products with regulatory standards, according to Mississippi Free Press.

This action impacts the majority of the state’s cannabis stock, sparking uncertainty and financial worries for dispensary owners like James Stone, as WLOX reported. Amidst this disruption, customers express relief at having local access to products tested by alternative companies.

Pot Shop Shutdown: Unpaid Debts Rock Michigan’s Cannabis Industry

In Bay City, Michigan, Diamond Cannabis, once a thriving marijuana retailer, faces multiple lawsuits for unpaid debts. This scenario, indicative of broader challenges in Michigan’s $3 billion marijuana market, highlights the struggle of dispensaries to stay afloat financially.

This closure adds to the 14% of Michigan dispensaries that have shut since 2019, often leaving behind unpaid debts, as noted by MLive. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency is considering new rules to address these payment issues, amidst concerns of supply outstripping demand and market saturation.

Newark Freezes Recreational Pot Shops: Six-Month Moratorium Imposed

Newark City Council has implemented a six-month moratorium on new recreational marijuana applications, exempting only three existing medical dispensaries.

The decision, effective in January, follows Ohio’s recent legalization of adult-use marijuana. The council aims to cautiously approach the expansion of marijuana retail, reflecting concerns over zoning and city investment, according to the Newark Advocate.

PA Senators Push Bold Marijuana Decriminalization Bill

Pennsylvania State Senators Sharif Street and Camera Bartolotta reintroduced a bipartisan bill to decriminalize marijuana, shifting possession from a misdemeanor to a civil offense with fines. The initiative, aligning with the state’s legal medical marijuana program, aims to alleviate the long-term impacts of minor offenses on employment, housing and childcare, reported CityLife.

This move towards decriminalization mirrors broader legalization trends in neighboring states, reflecting growing momentum for cannabis reform in Pennsylvania.

Kratom In Congress: Top Federal Health Leaders Debate Therapeutic Potential

A recent congressional briefing, featuring top federal health officials and former White House drug czar, focused on kratom, which is a plant used for pain relief, opioid withdrawal and other therapeutic uses. The event, led by the American Kratom Association provided a scientific perspective on kratom’s potential benefits and risks, amidst bipartisan efforts to regulate it federally, according to Marijuana Moment.

The briefing highlighted the importance of expanding research and discussed the regulatory nature of kratom within broader drug policy discussions.