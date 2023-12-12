Loading... Loading...

New Jersey's dynamic cannabis landscape continues to evolve as two pivotal developments reflect its commitment to community well-being and maturing market.

Medical Marijuana Sales Decline As Recreational Sales Rise

The medical marijuana (MMJ) market experienced a decline in sales, echoing a trend observed in states that have embraced recreational cannabis.

In the third quarter, MMJ sales dropped to $29.2 million from a peak of $61.1 million a year earlier. In contrast, recreational sales surged to $176.9 million during the same period, up from $116.5 million the previous year, reported the Asbury Park Press.

Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) executive director Jeff Brown attributed this decline to decreasing patient registrations, now at 94,000 from 128,000 in April 2022. "We're seeing the patient rolls come down slightly over time and, additionally, the sales lessening as well," Brown said.

In response, New Jersey has reduced patient registration fees from $50 every two years to a nominal $10.

$15 Million Allocated To Community Violence Intervention

In a significant move, Governor Phil Murphy and Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced the allocation of $15 million for the Community-Based Violence Intervention (CBVI) program, targeting communities impacted by the War on Drugs.

The CBVI program “has proven to be successful in its mission to disrupt the cycles of violence and support vulnerable survivors of this epidemic in communities across our state,” said Gov. Murphy. “An additional investment into the program allows us to expand these services to more communities through 29 dedicated organizations seeking to build on innovative and evidence-based approaches to reduce violence.”

Eligibility for funds is contingent on operating in designated impact zones, defined by criteria such as high rates of marijuana-related criminal convictions, disproportionate law enforcement activity and high unemployment rates.

“In NJ, we know that communities grow stronger when the solutions to violence are community-led,” said AG Platkin.

This funding, sourced in part from marijuana tax revenue brings the state's total support for the CBVI program to $40 million since 2021, reported Marijuana Moment.

