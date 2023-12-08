Here's Where To Buy Legal Weed: New Stores Kicking Off Cannabis Sales Just In Time For The Holidays

Loading... Loading...

The holiday season is here. It's time to kick back, relax and try some of the cannabis products from new shops with new products.

Florida Gets New MMJ Stores

RISE Dispensaries, a cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTII GTBIF opened two RISE Dispensaries in the Sunshine State - one in Tampa and the other in Crystal River - on December 1.

These store openings bring the company’s retail footprint to 13 statewide and 89 nationwide.

RISE Dispensary Tampa will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Dec. 16, where profits from the day will be donated to the Tu Canna Foundation. RISE Dispensary Crystal River will host a grand opening celebration next Friday, Dec. 15, with profits benefitting The Bridge 4 Veterans.

Cannabis giant Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF kicked off medical cannabis sales at its 61st retail location in Florida, located at 3704 84th Avenue Circle E in Sarasota last week.

Curaleaf's second Sarasota dispensary will offer a curated menu of premium cannabis products, featuring a selection of flower and pre-rolls, JAMS and Blue Kudu edibles, as well as the top-selling Select line that boasts Select Briq, Select Live Rosin, Select Live Rosin X Bites and the innovative vape hardware, Cliq by Select.

Cannabis Lounges, Delivery And New Stores In US And Canada

CuraScientific Corp’s CSTF subsidiary, Cal Care Grp. Inc., opened its wholesale retail store in Palm Desert on Friday, Dec. 1. The new retail location offers a full suite of premium, artisanal cannabis products sold under its consumer brands, ‘JW Brands’ and ‘Chad Enterprises.'

As Ohio's GOP-controlled Senate has passed a revised bill that would allow adults to start buying cannabis from existing medical marijuana dispensaries as soon as 90 days, a multi-state operator expanded its presence statewide. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. AAWH AAWH announced its plans to open an Ascend Dispensary Outlet, located at 6019 Milan Road in Sandusky. The dispensary will be the company’s third in the state and 33rd across its seven-state footprint.

Loading... Loading...

In Hawaii, Maui Grown Therapies announced the grand opening opened its "Kihei Express" dispensary last week, located in the Kihei Shopping complex alongside 24-hour Longs Drugs, and Da Kitchen restaurant. Maui Grown's Kihei Express is the company's third dispensary location following the loss of its Lahaina dispensary in the wildfire.

On Monday, the first Illinois Planet 13 Holdings Inc.’s PLTHPLNH store, kicked off cannabis sales. The 4,000-square-foot dispensary is located at 4000 Northpoint Blvd in Waukegan, 30 miles north of Chicago.

Thrive Cannabis Marketplace announced last month that its first cannabis lounge, Smoke and Mirrors will open later this year. The release said Smoke and Mirrors plans to open at 2975 South Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and will future a “curated menu of cannabis products,” and “one-of-a-kind” infused food and beverage menu items.

In the heart of Knoxville, Tennessee a delivery service is making waves. Spliffy is offering a unique range of products, including legal cannabis items, alcohol, nicotine vapes, and munchies. From traditional options to cutting-edge selections like THCa, Spliffy's inventory mirrors offerings of local dispensaries or smoke shops.

Canadian cannabis retailer High Tide Inc.’s HITI HITI 2LYA cannabis store located at 481 River Avenue in Winnipeg, Manitoba launched sales of recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use on Friday, Dec. 1. This opening will mark High Tide's 159th Canna Cabana branded retail cannabis location in Canada, the 11th in Manitoba, and the 6th store in Winnipeg, the capital city of the province.